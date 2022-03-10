Police Commissioner’s Escort Agent Earned $120,409 in 2021

An agent who works as an escort for the Police Commissioner, Antonio Lopez Figueroaearned $68,846.59 in overtime last year and had a total income in 2021 of $121,428, the equivalent of a constitutional chief of staff salary.

The total earned in overtime for Ángel Robles Oquendo is twice as much as the overtime income of any other shooting guard. This agent earned more than nearly $9,000 in overtime in one month in 2021, was over $7,000 in another month, made at least $6,000 in overtime in two months, and earned at least $5,000 per month in 10 of the 12 months.

In the month of last year in which he charged $8,833.59, he billed 237.57 overtime hours worked and between January 2021 and January 31, 2022 he has worked 1,879.15 overtime hours. In January 2022, he earned $1,879.15 in overtime.

Defending Robles Oquendo’s salary, Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa maintained that the police officer is with him all the time.

“That’s work done. I work for the one he is working for and I am a police commissioner on the street, not in the office and you can see him in Mayagüez, Utuado, Yauco and all the visits I give on weekends, ”he told El Nuevo Día.

“He is always with me,” he said. without being able to justify the disparity between the extra hours that the agent has billed and those billed by other escorts. He indicated that Robles Oquendo has always worked with him in multiple commands

A total of 38 police officers assigned to the Security and Protection Office received more than $20,000 per year in overtime between January 2021 and February 1, 2022. Meanwhile, 14 in the same period exceeded $30,000.

The $40,000 barrier was broken by five police officers.

This morning López Figueroa and his boss, the secretary of the Department of Public SafetyAlexis Torres Ríos must answer questions about the escort service in a public hearing of the Public Security Commission of the House of Representatives.

Another agent benefiting from the current system of government escorts is Abner Rivera Ríos, who was paid $10,608.93 during August of last year, although the DSP does not identify in the documents provided to the Chamber which official he gives security to. It did reveal that Rivera Ríos also exceeded the $9,000 monthly barrier in September. The agent served as an escort for lobbyist Elías Sánchez Sifonte last four years and was also assigned to the Luis Muñoz Marín airport barracks.

Lieutenant Luis Domenech Miranda has also been graced. He also does not identify who he provides security for, but he earned $43,073.63 in overtime between May and December 2021. Adding his salary, he earned $98,188.67 in 2021.

According to police data provided to the Chamber, the governor’s escort Peter Pierluisi, made up of seven agents and a sergeant, cost the people of Puerto Rico $283,176.02 in overtime between January and December 1 of last year. Added to this figure are $26,547.27 for fuel and parts expenses for five buses and eight motorboats assigned to the Executive Mansion. These vehicles are not owned by La Fortaleza.

Of that global figure of $283,176.02, Sergeant Jesús Martínez Rodríguez received a total of $55,600.28 in overtime in 2021, income free of contributions. An agent, Aníbal Rodríguez Hernández, earned $40,605.55 between January and December 1, 2021.

Expenses for Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s escort by El Nuevo Día on Scribd

Another agent, Juan González Rosado, received $39,911.10 in overtime during that period and agent Felipe Díaz Walker earned 37,274.33, also in overtime.

The salary of a lieutenant is between $52,000 and $54,000 per year and that of an agent between $36,000 and $48,000 per year.

These figures, which are derived from official Police data, place Martínez Rodríguez’s annual income at over $100,000 per year. The Police did not include Martínez Rodríguez’s salary among the data provided to the Chamber.

Pierluisi has been emphatic in defending this serve when asked on multiple occasions over the past few weeks.

These personnel assigned to La Fortaleza also provide security for Pierluisi’s sister, Caridad Pierluisi, who holds an unpaid position at the Executive Mansion. However, the Secretary of Public Security, Alexis Torres and López Figueroa indicated in a delivery of documents to the Chamber that Caridad Pierluisi has not been the target of any threat.

In total, the Police spent $1.4 million in overtime pay for officers assigned to escorts, totaling 75.

The Police provides 21 buses and three motorboats to other officials, the leaders being González Colón, with four vehicles. They are followed by the Police Commissioner, the Secretary of State, Omar Marrero, and the President of the Senate, José Luis Dalmau, with three motor vehicles each.

In the case of Dalmau there are two buses and a motorboat.

The president of the House of Representatives, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez, has an assigned vehicle, the billing of overtime is not reflected. The past governor has two assigned vehicles but she was the one who generated the most fuel expenses with $12,638.

Pierluisi is followed in total paid overtime hours between January 2021 and December 1, 2021 by Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez Colon with $189,334.31 and the escort López Figueroa with $182,272.49.

They complete the pay order for overtime between January 2021 and December 1, 2021: Torres Ríos ($90,191.85), Department of State ($109,788.38), Pedro Rosselló $(72,261.59), Luis Fortuño ($110,681.24), Alejandro García Padilla ( $145,694.59), Wanda Vázquez ($129,101.52), Fiscal Oversight Board ($51,341.74), Secretary of the Treasury ($45,562.35), José Luis Dalmau Santiago ($108,503.81), Carlos Mellado López ($35,504.32), Rafael Machargo Maldonado ($43,921.22), and Hernández Montañez3 ($4,622). ).

A General Order signed by former Police Commissioner Henry Escalera in January 2019 empowers the Police Commissioner to, if warranted, authorize the security and protection service to other officials beyond the Governor and the Commissioner from the police. That same document stipulates that work in excess of eight statutory hours will not be authorized “except in those cases in which it is meritorious and which will be authorized by the Associate Commissioner”, reads the document where it is also indicated that the expense for overtime will be paid by the office of the official receiving the protection.

This provision, naturally, does not apply to past governors.

This General Order also provides that a vehicle will be assigned to officials other than the governor and the Police Commissioner and that this number may reach two in “extraordinary circumstances”, says the General Order. In the case of former governors, the number of authorized vehicles may reach three.

Expenditures on official vehicles per official for 2021 by El Nuevo Día on Scribd

The information provided by the DSP to the Public Security Commission raises multiple questions. For example, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado López, has an escort as a result of an alleged threat against his life and the number of the complaint for this incident dates from January of this year. However, the DSP indicated that the head of Health has had an escort since January 2021 and that he cost the people of Puerto Rico $35,504.32 that year.

The DSP did not provide information on the alleged threat to Mellado López because the investigation and filing of charges is pending. The security request was verbal.

Also, according to a DSP table, the Secretary of Natural and Environmental Resources, Machargo Maldonado, has had an escort since January 2021 at a cost of $43,921.22. However, the incident of alleged threat against Machargo Maldonado occurred on October 14, 2021, when a clerk from the Department of Natural Resources alleged that he received a call in which the threat to the official was configured.

A month later, an anonymous call was received at the Department of Natural Resources alerting them to the placement of an alleged explosive device.

Machargo Maldonado also verbally requested the escort.

Another who has an escort is the director of the Gaming Commission, Orlando Rivera Carrión, and was authorized on September 22 by the Secretary of Public Security, Alexis Torres Ríos, who assigned a police officer to the official. Rivera Carrión wrote a letter to the Police Commissioner on August 13 notifying him of an incident that occurred in his office four days earlier, when he received five people whose names were crossed out in the documents delivered to the Chamber but who identify themselves as the Commission’s legal representative and a “wholesale owner” of what could be slot machines.

There an argument arose over the payment of some labels and an unidentified subject approaches him, raises his voice “he opens his hand, with apparent intention of hitting me, so I tell him that if he is going to slap me that he agree to do it”, reads the letter from Rivera Carrión to López.

“It should be noted that this is not the first incident that has occurred with certified operators of Enroute Gaming Machines. This is an issue that has led to intimidating communications, phone calls with insults, leading me to fear for my safety and that of my family,” Rivera Carrión told López when requesting three agents.

The DSP did not provide the Chamber with the number of agents or high-ranking personnel assigned to each official, but the Public Security Commission had access to a document dated February 16, 2021 with the division in force on that date: López Figueroa (eight police ), González Colón (eight), Dalmau Santiago (six, but the updated figure is five) Hernández Montañez (one), the late former Governor Carlos Romero Barceló (eight), former Governor Pedro Rosselló (five), former Governor Luis Fortuño ( six), García Padilla (eight), Vázquez Garced (eight), Torres Ríos (four), former Secretary of State Larry Seilhamer (seven) and Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés (two).

The escort service in the Government is regulated in principle by Law 20-2017 that created the DSP. The statute only provides that the Police will provide security to the Governor and his family during his tenure, that it will provide security and protection to the Secretary of Public Security during his tenure and to those “officials or former officials to whom the Police Bureau provides escort service , security and protection will only have the right to receive it in the jurisdiction or territory of Puerto Rico, with the exception of the Governor of Puerto Rico.”

House Bill 1135 takes away from the Police Commissioner the power to provide security to former officials and former rulers.

An Executive Order of 2013, when Alejandro García Padilla was the governor, provided that the escort service for agency heads was prohibited, although, under the exception route and “given the nature of the functions they perform”, the prohibition it would not be extensive to the heads of State, Justice, Correction and Rehabilitation and the Chief of Police. Likewise, García Padilla left the door open in the order so that the chief of police could authorize the escort service to an official who is affected by a decision made.