Police confirm several dead in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

Danish police have confirmed that there have been “several injuries and deaths” in the shooting recorded this afternoon at the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen.

At a press conference, Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Søren Thomassen said the detainee in connection with the shooting is a 22-year-old Danish citizen.

He added that at the moment the reasons for the shooting are unknown, for which the police are also investigating a possible terrorist background, while he spoke of great uncertainty about what happened.

He pointed out that there are no indications of the existence of more than one perpetrator, but the police continue to work with the hypothesis that there may be more and will continue to investigate with the intelligence services in this direction until they can confirm the opposite with absolute certainty.

He indicated that around 5:30 p.m. the police received information about a shooting in the Amager district, located between the city center and the airport, after which they sent reinforcements to the area.

He guaranteed that the security forces will continue to be present with a wide deployment and stressed the need to “be absolutely sure” that the situation is “under control.”

The Danish network TV2 had reported three people admitted in connection with the shooting, according to the statements of the press officer of the Rigshospitalet hospital, Jacob Aaen.

Copenhagen police had previously reported on Twitter that reinforcements had been sent to the mall after receiving reports of a shooting.

“There have been shots and several people have been hit,” he said, without specifying victims or deaths, while confirming the arrest of a suspected person in connection with the shooting.

“Currently we cannot say more about his identity,” he added then.

The mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Andersen, spoke on Twitter of a “very serious” incident from which it is still not known for sure how many injured or dead there are.

About 650 meters from the Fields shopping center is also the Royal Arena pavilion, where the British singer Harry Styles was scheduled to hold a concert for which all tickets have been sold and that according to the organizers will take place, but apparently something will start later than expected.

Styles himself wrote on the Snapchat social network to be “shocked” and stated that he and his entire team are praying for all those affected.