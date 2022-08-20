Police drones improve anti-crime effectiveness

Santo Domingo, DR.

With the commissioning of 18 drones, the National Police is in a better position to combat crime and reduce the levels of insecurity in the country, because it can have a more advanced vision of the situation on the ground.

As Detective Emmanuel Jiménez explained to journalists from Listín Diario, these instruments are part of a pilot plan and will serve as a guide for the uniformed men in special operations.

“We have many unscrupulous people who flee or try to attack the patrols from the rooftops or from the alleys and the agent does not have visual contact, in those cases the drone can even go three kilometers ahead of the perimeter and offer a quick check of the panorama minutes before for the agent to arrive,” Jiménez said.

On the other hand, the also president of the Dominican Association for Police Development, explained that these drones can be used in search operations for missing persons or rescues.

“With one of these drones, this work could be streamlined,” he added.

drone features

Without delving into the budgetary cost that the acquisition and maintenance of these devices entails for the State, Jiménez explained that they have three types of drones, depending on their range. High-range drones will be able to cover a trajectory of five kilometers and a height of 500 feet, although in reality they have the capacity to fly at a maximum height of 6,000 meters for a time of 31 minutes.

While the medium-range ones have an approximate height of 300 to 400 feet and can travel a distance of two to three kilometers.

The team that makes up the mobile tactical surveillance unit gave a demonstration to reporters of this newspaper on how to manipulate the instruments.

According to his instructions, the uniformed officer in charge of controlling the command can see, from his screen with 4K resolution, the trajectory that the drone follows, as well as its location and height in real time.

This control includes a microphone that captures the sound and reproduces it directly on the device as a kind of loudspeaker, thus giving the police the opportunity to give instructions to the crowd, avoiding “body-to-body” contact with citizens.

The group of pilots who have been operating the 18 drones since last Thursday is made up of some 42 agents who were previously prepared and certified for the task.

“It is a support tool with a view to expanding, but it is still in the pilot phase,” the detective clarified.

Distribution

Jiménez also said that the drones are distributed between the Palace of the National Police, the SWAT Tactical Unit (for its acronym in English Weapons and Special Tactics), the Santiago region and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim).

Security cameras

In addition to this new tactical drone surveillance unit, for several months the PN has had some 339 police patrols with integrated security cameras.

The spokesman for the military entity, Diego Pesqueira, also highlighted as part of the executions that are contemplated for the improvement of police work, that currently, some 240 agents carry out their services with body cameras. “This will serve to correct bad actions and highlight the good ones (…), many times the citizen denounces bad behavior by the police and vice versa and that generates a point of analysis, so with the cameras they help us with that,” said Pesqueira.

It is part of the Reformation

This Thursday, President Luis Abinader led the start-up of a new tactical surveillance unit that will be carried out by drones, adding to other measures that have been implemented to contain criminal acts.

This other measure, according to the president, which is part of the “reform and modernization of the National Police”, which he cataloged as an “inalienable” commitment for which they are making “all possible efforts.”

“The reform of the National Police is also a cry of the people who deserve to have a professionalized police force, close to the citizen, who watches over the general well-being of Dominicans at all times,” added Abinader.