Police find remains that could be from the woman whose torso was found in a suitcase in Aguadilla

Agents of the Aguadilla district of Police Bureau they found this afternoon, Wednesday, what they think are other parts of the body of the woman whose torso was found yesterday, Tuesday, inside a suitcase in an apartment in the Casa del Peregrino.

The Uniformed Press Office indicated that agents and personnel from the Technical Services Division are on scene to recover the remains, a head and a left leg, which were found inside several bags in a vacant lot located between two buildings in front of the Aguadilla Postal Service Office.

Police added that they are also investigating several cardboard boxes that were found at the scene. The agents were alerted after several citizens made calls to complain about the strong smell in the area.

The Uniformada indicated, earlier in the day, that they are looking for Daunta Head as a person of interest in connection with the crime. Police are also awaiting analysis of the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) to have an official identification of the victim.

Federal agencies joined the police in the search for Head, Assistant Criminal Investigations Commissioner Roberto Rivera Miranda said earlier in the day.

Rivera Miranda stressed that the operation consists not only in the search for the man, but also in the remains of the victim’s body that were not in the same scene where the torso was found. The woman’s identity is yet to be confirmed and tests are being carried out at the moment for these purposes.

“The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) are helping us and if I still need it, I know they will give me a hand”detailed the lieutenant colonel by telephone.

“In Aguadilla I have seven work teams handling different information,” he added, referring to the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Aguadilla and the intelligence divisions of various police regions.