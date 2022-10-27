Police identify boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana

An official autopsy and toxicology report determined that the boy who was found dead in a suitcase last month died of an “electrolyte imbalance,” the Indiana State Police said in a news release on Friday. Courtesy of the Indiana State Police

(CNN) — Authorities identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, according to a news release Wednesday from the Indiana State Police.



The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-sided suitcase with a “distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back,” police said in April.

State police were called to investigate after a resident searching for mushrooms discovered the suitcase on April 16 and immediately called 911, the agency said.

An autopsy determined that Cairo had died of an electrolyte imbalance, authorities said in May.

An autopsy showed the electrolyte imbalance was likely caused by viral gastroenteritis, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. This disease is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines that causes vomiting and diarrhea, which can eventually lead to dehydration, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The minor’s blood toxicology screen came back negative, according to the news release. The autopsy report also indicated no significant traumatic injuries, meaning there was no anatomical cause of death, police said.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Cairo’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, on charges of manslaughter, abandonment of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, according to the state police statement.

Anderson is described as a black woman with short dark brown hair, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She is also known to wear wigs or hair extensions. Police said the last known location of her was in Los Angeles, California.

Police arrested another woman in connection with Cairo’s death on October 19. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was taken into custody in San Francisco, according to the release. It’s unclear what Coleman’s connection is to Cairo or her mother.

— CNN’s Emma Tucker, Aya Elamroussi and Michelle Watson contributed reporting.