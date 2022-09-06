Police in Canada find dead one of the suspects in the multiple stabbings that occurred in an indigenous reserve

Drafting

BBC News World

2 hours

image source, RCMP Saskatchewan Caption, The suspects were identified as Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson.

After the shock of what happened on Sunday in a Canadian indigenous reservation, where 10 people were stabbed to death and at least 18 others were injured, the police launched an intense search and capture operation.

This Monday, the Canadian police announced that one of the two suspects in the multiple stabbings that occurred in the Canadian region of Saskatchewan was found dead.

the body of Damian Sanderson31, was found on the James Smith Cree Nation, where several of the victims are from.

The two suspects were brothers and police say Myles Sanderson is still at large and is believed to be in the city of Regina.

image source, Reuters Caption, Forensic investigators at one of thirteen crime scenes in Weldon, Saskatchewan

On Sunday, 10 people were stabbed to death in one of the worst acts of violence in recent Canadian history. The attacks left 18 other people injured.

Police Deputy Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference that Damien’s “body was located in the open in a large grassy area near a home that was being examined” by authorities.

The official added that the body was found with “visible injuries.”

“We can confirm that he has visible injuries, which are not believed to be self-inflicted at this time. The exact cause of death will be determined in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office, with a date and time to be determined,” he said.

the fugitive

Myles, who is wanted by authorities, has “an extensive criminal record” dating back several years for crimes against people and property.

The 30-year-old suspect may be injured and police have alerted the public that he may seek medical assistance.

The killings have rocked the typically peaceful province of Saskatchewan. There, 13 different crime scenes are investigated.

Blackmore said Sunday that some people may have been targeted by the two suspects on purpose, while others are believed to have been “randomly targeted.”

State of emergency

“This kind of violence, or any kind of violence, has no place in our country,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

Meanwhile, he added that “tragedies like these have become all too common” and argued that Saskatchewans and Canadians will be there for each other in “times of hardship and distress.”

Authorities declared a state of emergency on the James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community of about 2,000 residents northeast of Weldon where about 200 people live.

A dangerous person alert was also sent to all mobile phones in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta, a vast region nearly half the size of Europe.