Police in Canada find dead one of the suspects in the multiple stabbings that occurred in an indigenous reserve

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
  • BBC News World

The suspects were identified as Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson.

image source, RCMP Saskatchewan

Caption,

The suspects were identified as Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson.

After the shock of what happened on Sunday in a Canadian indigenous reservation, where 10 people were stabbed to death and at least 18 others were injured, the police launched an intense search and capture operation.

This Monday, the Canadian police announced that one of the two suspects in the multiple stabbings that occurred in the Canadian region of Saskatchewan was found dead.

the body of Damian Sanderson31, was found on the James Smith Cree Nation, where several of the victims are from.

The two suspects were brothers and police say Myles Sanderson is still at large and is believed to be in the city of Regina.

