Police in England announce that they are launching an investigation against Cristiano Ronaldo for the assault on a young man after United’s game against Everton

the police of Merseyside, Liverpool region, announced this Sunday that it opened an investigation for possible “assault” behind the Cristiano Ronaldo angry gesture against an Everton fan on Saturday after Manchester United lost 1-0 in a Premier League game.

As he was leaving the pitch, United’s Portuguese striker struck a teenager’s hand as he was leaving the pitch, knocking the young fan’s mobile phone to the ground.

“We can confirm that we are in contact with Manchester United and Everton following reports of a possible assault at the Everton-Manchester United match at Goodison Park,” a police spokesman said.

“There is an ongoing investigation and there are officers working with Everton to analyze the video surveillance footage and gathering all the testimonies to determine if a crime has been committed,” he said.

The English Football Federation It will also study this incident, said that organization to The Athletic website.

The mother of the young 14-year-old boy, suffering from autism and dyspraxia, told the press that her son had a bruise in his hand and that the incident left him “in shock”.

The teenager leaned into the locker room tunnel to record Cristiano Ronaldo when he left the field of play.

“Ronaldo just walked by and, in a very bad mood, hit my son’s hand, knocking his phone off, and continued on his way,” the woman told the Liverpool Echo.

His son would be so upset that he “doesn’t want to watch a game again.” It was the first time that she had gone to the stadium to witness one, the mother explained.

On Saturday night, a few hours after that angry gesture, Cristiano Ronaldo publicly apologized through Instagram.

“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the ones we are experiencing,” CR7 wrote.

“However, always we must be respectful, have patience and set an example for young people who love this beautiful sport. I would like to apologize for my moment of anger and, if possible, I would like to invite that fan to come and watch a match at Old Trafford, as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship,” he added.