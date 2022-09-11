Police interrogate a man who allegedly admitted having shot his partner in an incident reported in Caguas

A 57-year-old woman received, on Saturday night, multiple gunshot wounds from a man who later turned himself in to the Caguas Command and who allegedly admitted that he opened fire on the woman. during an alleged incident of domestic violence recorded in the Palmar sector of the Cañaboncito neighborhood in Caguas.

The Captain Carlos Alicea Contrerasdirector of Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Caguas, told The new day that agents under his direction are on the scene to establish what happened and that they have in custody a man, whose name was not released, who allegedly admitted the facts.

“During the night an individual came to the Caguas Command, came to the entrance and made some admissions to the officer who provides security. The agents read the mandatory warnings and the person made the admissions,” Alice Contreras highlighted by telephone.

“Right now the investigating agent is in the process of questioning this person. We are still in the investigation stage and we cannot reveal the name of this person. He intervened with this person and some things were taken care of. So far we are investigating as an incident of domestic violence and we understand that it was this person who gave the lady multiple gunshot wounds”, added the director of the CIC of Caguas.

The preliminary report maintains that, around 8:30 at night, an alleged incident of domestic violence took place in the aforementioned place, and upon arriving at the scene, the agents found a woman, who has not been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The female was transported to Medical Center in Río Piedras and his condition was described as “delicate”.