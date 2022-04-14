Police intervened due to anger between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City players in the tunnel

Members of the National Police intervened in the locker room tunnel of the Wanda Metropolitano to separate players and members of both teams in a confrontation that they had at the end of the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League between the Atletico Madrid and Manchester Cityas can be seen in some images released by ‘Movistar’.

At first, Sime Vrsaljko, an Atlético de Madrid winger, argues from a distance with Kyle Walker, a Manchester City footballer, to whom he throws an unidentified object from a distance, while members of both teams contain the two players.

Later, the scene continues on the way to the changing rooms, where the Police separate a crowd of people from both teams, although most of the Atlético players were on the pitch, including Diego Simeone, thanking the fans for their support during the encounter

“I did not see it. I stayed with the footballers applauding the people, receiving the support of the public, greeting the boys on the field and when I went up the stairs there was nobody,” Simeone explained later at a press conference.