Police investigate the death of ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ participant Kailia Posey after finding her body in a park

Washington authorities are already investigating the cause of the death of 16-year-old “Toddlers and Tiaras” star Kailia Posey.

This Monday, May 2, the artist’s mother, Marcy Posy Gatterman, released the sad news through her official Facebook account, but He did not make public the circumstances of his death.

“I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever”he just wrote.

Just a few hours earlier, he had announced that the 16-year-old would “graduate with honors” next month.

Kailia was famous for her participation in the TLC program ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’which originally aired from 2009 to 2013. The high school student was 5 years old when she appeared on an episode of the reality show, in which she competed in the segment California Tropic Arizona, and He became one of the most recognizable faces in American popular culture due to one of his reactions in an interview, which gave rise to a famous meme.

Now Washington state authorities have confirmed to People magazine that An investigation has been opened after his lifeless body was found in Birch Bay State Park. last May 2 around 1:26 pm

More information about the case is expected to be released in the coming days.

