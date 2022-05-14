Police investigate whether crime in La Libertad would be related to drug seizure in two locations on the Peninsula | Security | News

Liberty, SAINT HELENA

That there could be a relationship between the murder of a man in front of his family, in the 25 de Septiembre neighborhood of La Libertad canton, and the seizures of marijuana and cocaine made in that town and in Santa Elena. This was expressed by Juan Carlos Soria, provincial commander of the Police in the peninsula.

Inside the victim’s car, a bag with three cylindrical wrappers was found, which presumably contained cocaine, the uniformed officer said.

The crime occurred on Thursday afternoon. The man was gunned down by gunmen when he was parked outside a restaurant. Inside the car was, in addition to his wife and daughter, another woman with a child in her arms.

The wife of the now deceased was injured, but is out of danger. 26 ballistic evidence was collected at the murder site.

“We believe that it may have a relationship, and we are going to work on this hypothesis with our research team. There are micro-trafficking problems here,” the police chief said.

The fact of blood has shocked the clients of the deceased, who owned a restaurant in the San Pablo commune, on the Ruta del Spondylus, in the province of Santa Elena.

According to relatives of the victim, the man was never seen in illegal acts or situations. (I)