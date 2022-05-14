Technology

Police investigate whether crime in La Libertad would be related to drug seizure in two locations on the Peninsula | Security | News

Photo of Zach Zach27 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Liberty, SAINT HELENA

That there could be a relationship between the murder of a man in front of his family, in the 25 de Septiembre neighborhood of La Libertad canton, and the seizures of marijuana and cocaine made in that town and in Santa Elena. This was expressed by Juan Carlos Soria, provincial commander of the Police in the peninsula.

Inside the victim’s car, a bag with three cylindrical wrappers was found, which presumably contained cocaine, the uniformed officer said.

The crime occurred on Thursday afternoon. The man was gunned down by gunmen when he was parked outside a restaurant. Inside the car was, in addition to his wife and daughter, another woman with a child in her arms.

The wife of the now deceased was injured, but is out of danger. 26 ballistic evidence was collected at the murder site.

A man was shot in La Libertad in front of his wife and daughter

“We believe that it may have a relationship, and we are going to work on this hypothesis with our research team. There are micro-trafficking problems here,” the police chief said.

had a restaurant

The fact of blood has shocked the clients of the deceased, who owned a restaurant in the San Pablo commune, on the Ruta del Spondylus, in the province of Santa Elena.

According to relatives of the victim, the man was never seen in illegal acts or situations. (I)

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach27 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Everything that 5G can bring us to our car

15 mins ago

This is how a trader experienced the fall of Terra USD, losing up to 70% of his investment

2 hours ago

Facebook Pay will transform into Meta Pay to make way for the metaverse

3 hours ago

This high-end Xiaomi has gone somewhat unnoticed, but it is a monster with a discount of 200 euros

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button