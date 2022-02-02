Police killed at roadblock, two suspects arrested

Two men were arrested by the German police on suspicion of being the perpetrators of the killing of two officers on Monday 31 January in the district of Kusel, near Kaiserslautern. According to preliminary information, they are two hunters, respectively 38 and 32, both stopped in Sulzbach, about 37 kilometers from the scene of the shooting.

The police are checking to see if there are other people involved. Both suspects are allegedly German citizens. During the searches in their homes, weapons were confiscated, which however are regularly detained by the two men.

The double murder shocked German public opinion. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the two young officers, a 29-year-old policeman and a 24-year-old recruit, were engaged in a normal checkpoint when the shooting began. One of the two agents managed to contact the central asking for reinforcements, before being killed.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a Twitter post: “I am deeply saddened by what happened to Kusel. My condolences go to the families of the two young victims. And I think of the many police officers who risk their lives every day to protect us. citizens”.