Police Negotiate with an Armed and Entrenched Man – NBC 7 Miami (51)

MIAMI.- The police responded this Thursday at noon to a man barricaded inside a house in Hialeah, and is negotiating with the armed subject.

Telemundo 51 helicopter footage near Palm Avenue and East 53rd Terrace shows members of the SWAT team outside the home, while the shirtless suspect could be seen walking through the home’s parking lot with a long gun. .

Officers were called to the scene after neighbors saw the man walking in front of a house with a gun and a propane tank, Hialeah police officials said.

Officer José Torres, from the Hialeah police, spoke with Telemundo 51 and called on the community and neighbors to stay safe in their homes and not go near the area where the armed man is.

Torres said the man fired the gun while police were on the scene, but did not point it at any officers or anyone else outside the home.

The man was in contact with crisis negotiators and wants a “peaceful solution”, he is believed to be alone inside the house.

Relatives at the scene identified the man as David Rodriguez, 34, who according to police records, has been arrested multiple times. His family believes that he was triggered by a breakup.

For now, the police have not given more information about this fact.