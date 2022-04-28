Police officer indicted, complaint against PPDA, dead teenager…: the info at noon in Île-de-France

News Hauts-de-Seine See my news

A police officer has been indicted for intentional homicide after opening fire on a vehicle near the Pont-Neuf in Paris. Two people died.

The policeman who fired the shots that killed two people in Paris was put on trial. A new complaint for rape has been filed against Patrick Poivre d’Arvor. 15-year-old boy found dead Seine-Saint-Denis, his mother taken into custody. Emma Watson and Rihanna in the Val de Marne. After more than 20 years of absence, the carnival is back in Les Ulis, in Essone.

This is the summary of information for Thursday April 28, 2022 at noon in Île-de-France.

Essential information at noon in Île-de-France

Paris. Sunday April 24, 2022, the police opened fire on a car, near the Pont-Neuf, in Paris. Two people died. On Wednesday, the police officer who fired the shots was indicted for intentional homicide. More information on Paris news.

Hauts-de-Seine. A ninth complaint for rape has been filed against the former star presenter of TF1 news, Patrick Poivre d’Arvor. It is currently being studied by the Nanterre prosecutor’s office. Read on news Hauts-de-Seine.

Seine-Saint-Denis. The body of a 15-year-old teenager was found dead in an apartment in Bobigny. His mother was taken into custody as part of the investigation. Explanations to read news Seine-Saint-Denis.

Val de Marne. The town hall of Fontenay-sous-Bois has deployed a poster campaign to encourage young people to vote in the next legislative elections, which features Emma Watson and Rihanna. The details about Val-de-Marne news.

Essone. After twenty years of absence, the carnival returns to Les Ulis during the spring school holidays. The program available at Essonne news.

