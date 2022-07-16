Police on video in Uvalde is the husband of a murdered teacher

an agent of the Uvalde police criticized for a video in which he is seen checking his phone during the massacre of the school Robb Elementary is the husband of a teacher who died in the classroom and who contacted him after he was shot, according to a Texas lawmaker investigating the case. shooting.

Texas State Representative Joe Moody came out in defense of Ruben Ruiz after the agent was singled out by some users on social media as an example of the puzzling inaction of law enforcement during the May 24 attack.

About 80 minutes of surveillance video released this week by the Austin American-Statesman showed Ruiz as one of the first officers to arrive in the hallway after the start of the shooting. He checks his phone moments before the officers closest to the classroom run back down the hallway after the gunshots.

Moody tweeted Wednesday that the officer was the husband of Eva Mireles, one of two teachers killed along with 19 children in fourth-grade classrooms. Moody is part of a committee in the Texas House of Representatives that has spent weeks investigating the shooting and that he plans to make his conclusions public on Sunday.

“I hadn’t planned to speak publicly until the report was released, but I couldn’t sit idly by seeing this man, who has lost everything, smeared as if he were indifferent or actively malicious. Context matters,” Moody tweeted.