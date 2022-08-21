Police report the arrest of the assailants of the securities truck in Los Mameyes, which occurred three months ago

The National Police reported this afternoon that they captured three people involved in the assault on a valuables transport truck in the parking lot of a gas station located in the Los Mameyes sector, occurred on May 21.

According to the statement issued by the Police, the detainees are from Johan Gomera Tejedaalias “La Volanta”, 52 years old, and Angel Darven Medina Roaknown as “El Gordo” and/or “Ñaña”, 47, who were wanted by means of arrest warrants No.530-EMES-2022-017074 and 530-EMES-2022-01332, respectively, for the aforementioned crime.

Also, during a raid, he was arrested Jonathan Lesssard Peguero22 years old, in whose house different supplies used in the crime in question were seized.

According to that document, Gomera Tejeda, when questioned about the incident, admitted that certainly participated in the assault on the truck and that both in the division of the bootyreceived the sum of 400,000 pesos; They also point out that he added that they were contacted by another of the alleged perpetrators nicknamed “El Mello” (fugitive), who he said instructed them to hand over their weapons to the also detained Medina Roa.

He also points out that “El Gordo” arrived at the scene in a vehicle to look for the weapons and took them to a house located in the municipality of Boca Chica, where a man and a woman identified as “Jonathan” Y “feline”, who are close friends of “The Mello”, who would have paid him the sum of 40,000 pesos for said assignment.

“It was thus that the investigators, accompanied by members of the Public Ministry, moved to a residence located in the aforementioned municipality, endorsed under the search warrant No. 530-EMES-2022-04415, since after an arduous work of The investigation and intelligence determined that the firearms used in the assault on the truck were stored in that place, as well as the vests and ski masks,” the authorities state.

In the house, Lessar Peguero was seized with an illegible brand pistol, caliber 9mm, series No. G36035, with its charger, which he was carrying illegally; also another Smith & Wesson brand pistol, caliber 9mm, serial No. TDT6873, with its magazine and without documentation that supports its legal possession, which was inside a Honda brand vehicle, model CRV, wine red color, plate NO. G548184, in the garage of the house.

Two bulletproof vests, two pairs of gloves, three balaclavas, a charger, 37 9mm caliber capsules and nine 38 caliber capsules, four vehicle plates, three passports, two in the name of Felina Solorin Valdez, Jonathan’s wife, and the third in the name of his mother, several cell phones, a license plate of vehicle, the sum of 37,850 pesos in cash, seven chains and nine 14k gold rings.

The seized weapons, when purged, appear with a report for robbery by robbery.

One of the alleged perpetrators died

During the investigation process, the investigators determined that another of the participants in the assault on the truck, identified as Rafael Antonio Peralta Liriano, 29, was treated at a health center in Boca Chica, presenting a firearm wound, being referred to the Dr. Darío Contreras Trauma Hospital, where he died.

This, at the time of admission, had identified by the name of Alberto Carrión, in order not to be discovered as one of the perpetrators of the crime.

During the interview process, Gomera Tejeda admitted to having been the person who caused the fatal injury, supposedly accidentally, when they were escaping from the scene of the robbery.

The detainees were made available to justice, via the Public Ministry, for the corresponding legal purposes, while work continues to locate and arrest the others involved in the robbery.

Those arrested had stolen around 9,500,000 pesos in the aforementioned criminal action, fact that was captured in video viralized in the media and social networks.

During the assault, the unscrupulous also stole two pistols, one belonging to a security employee of the securities company, and another to a member of the Dominican Republic Navy (ARD), who was at the scene. .