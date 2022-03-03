Police rescue former boxing champion Wilfredo Gómez and transport him to a hospital | Police

SAN JUAN – Former world boxing champion Wilfredo Gómez was rescued this afternoon from his home in the Venus Gardens urbanization, after his relatives requested a court order to remove him from the house.

According to the information provided by the Uniformed, the former athlete lives in the place with a woman who allegedly keeps him in appalling conditions and without medical assistance for his multiple conditions.

Initially, the Police reported that Gómez had barricaded himself, so the agents were trying to fill out an order for involuntary admission to a psychiatric institution.

The order, it was stated, was for him to be removed and taken to a hospital for care.

Several relatives of the former fighter and a lawyer mediated and managed to get Gómez out of the residence, who is apparently in a precarious state of health.

THE SPOKESPERSON He learned that the woman who lives with Gómez allegedly had not allowed the 65-year-old man to leave the house.

The children of the former world monarch and other people managed to get Gómez out of the house, who was later taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Paramedics treated the former athlete at the scene.

Close associates of Gómez maintain that the boxer was practically kidnapped in his house.

The former boxer closed his professional career with a record of 44-3-1 and 42 knockouts and won the World Boxing Council (WBC) titles in the 122, 126 and 130 pound divisions.

Throughout his career he won victories over important figures such as Alberto Dávila, Dong-Kyun Yum, Royal Kobayashi, Leonardo Cruz, Carlos Zarate, Juan Meza, Lupe Pintor, Juan La Porte and Rocky Lockridge.

His three losses were against Salvador Sánchez, Azumah Nelson and Alfredo Layne.