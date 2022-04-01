police service version

Chevrolet Silverado has just joined the ranks of the United States Police and this is how it was modified.

While the North American pick-up makes its transition with a new 100% electric model, it will still roll with a V8 engine included in the new version Chevrolet Silverado 2023 from police service. The pick-up wears an ‘officer’ outfit.

The brand of the bowtie has a history related to the United States Police. It is very easy to keep in mind models such as sedans Caprice and Impala which functioned as official vehicles for a long time. Tahoe it is another Chevrolet with these functions.

During the presentation of this version, Ed Peper, vice president of Chevrolet USA, recalled that the manufacturer has 25 years of experience in vehicle engineering police chaseputting them in a great position to offer a “truly capable” Silverado.

Chevrolet Silverado will have a siren

The new Police Chevrolet Silverado is based on the version Z71 of the standard range of the pick-up. On its exterior, the most significant thing in sight are the new specific graphics that identify it as a patrol, located on the sides and hood. The institutional light bar it’s on the roof.

Aesthetics will not be everything, so the truck has new r20 inch steel wheels darkened finish covered with off road tires with speed rating. As an option it includes a two-inch suspension lift.

On board it will be nothing like the commercial version of the Silverado. The fabric upholstered seats have electrical function and sit on vinyl flooring and the center seat can be removed to leave more space for equipment.

The cargo space offers a canvas cover with three folds to be more resistant and take care of the load outdoors. The model is equipped with a 5.3-liter V8 engine. 355 horsepower that connects to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Among other options of specific endowment as a police vehicle are, for example, wiring circuits to facilitate the connection of the horn and siren of the truck, circuit of surveillance mode to install lighting control, and LED headlights.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia. Source: Chevrolet



