Police shoot an African-American in the United States – USA – International

Videos published this Sunday by the Akron Police (Ohio, USA) show how ocho agents shot dozens of times to kill the African-American Jayland Walkerwho had started to run to escape a traffic control.

The death of Walker, in whose body 60 gunshot wounds were foundhas sparked strong protests in the city of Akron.

At a press conference this Sunday, Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett described the images as “shocking” and “difficult to watch”.



As he explained, the agents tried to stop the vehicle in which Walker was traveling at midnight last Monday morning. for a traffic violation, and when he didn’t stop, they started chasing him.

At one point in the chase, Walker allegedly fired a shot from his vehicle, something the deceased’s family disputes.

Shortly afterward, Walker got out of his vehicle and began running toward a parking lot as police officers chased him. and they fired when they considered that it constituted a “mortal threat” to their livesaccording to a statement the Akron Police Department released Tuesday.

Walker, 25, was later pronounced dead in the car park to which he had fled.

Family attorney Bobby DiCello has called on protesters to remain calm and on Friday spoke to the local Akron Beacon Journal to give details of the “brutal” videos released today in an attempt to prepare the community. Some of the videos that the Police showed in their press conference came from the cameras that the agents wear on their uniforms.

The eight agents involved in the event were suspended from their duties while the incident is investigated. Residents of Akron have taken to the streets in recent days to demonstrate peacefully and ask the police to account for Walker’s death.

The city’s mayor, Dan Horrigan, has canceled the US Independence Day festivities, which take place tomorrow, July 4. Walker’s death is added to that of other African Americans at the hands of the Police, such as George Floyd, suffocated by a white police officer in Minneapolis (Minnesota) in May 2020.

His death sparked the largest anti-racism protests since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in the late 1960s.

