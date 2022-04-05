Police shut down Hydra, the most popular Russian black market on the Dark Web

Related news

Many in Spain are familiar with the concepts of Deep Web and the Dark Web. These places on the Internet, away from the general public, are full of forums and marketplaces where all kinds of illegalities are carried out; from assassination order to trafficking in illegal substances, passing through the publication of illegal content. As anticipated Vice, Germany has closed one of the largest markets of its kind.

the market in question it was Hydra, a major marketplace of the Dark Web, which has been completely shut down by the German authorities. More specifically, it was the German Central Office for Combating Cyber ​​Crime (ZIT) and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) that announced the closure on Tuesday.

This dismantling stems from a joint operation that caused not only the closure but the confiscation of the Hydra servers. According to the authorities, this was “the largest illegal Dark Web market in the world” and according to the ongoing investigation, it allowed the purchase of illegal substances and the laundering of black money.

Market on the Dark Web

East marketplace was active from 2015 to today and moved up to 17 million customers. According to investigations by both German and American authorities (who also participated in the operation), there were up to 19,000 accounts belonging to sellers. The sales generated in Hydra, at least in 2020, amounted to 1,230 million euros.

The classic graphic that shows the depths of the Dark Web.



In addition to drug trafficking and money laundering, Hydra facilitated more than 5,000 million dollars in Bitcoin transactions. According to Elliptic, a firm dedicated to researching the technology blockchain, sales “included counterfeit digital documents, data and services […]. It also had additional offerings, including crypto asset swaps and cash withdrawal services.”

In total, they have come to seize up to $25.3 million in the form of Bitcoin. For the moment, the website has been completely unusable and in its place, now a message appears warning about the operation of the authorities, which will put regular buyers of the site on notice. Elliptic further adds that these products were advertised for sale in countries “such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.”

hacker

géralt | pixabay omicron

It’s not the first time we’ve seen something like this. In 2020, another of the most important stores on the Dark Web, empiremarket, it disappeared for several days and to this day, it can no longer be accessed. At first it was thought that the authorities were the ones who carried out the closure, but the website simply disappeared.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you