Police state as a reality? Here is Precrime as in Spielberg’s nightmare

Social and police to track people. The controlling company advances. A system already tested in the US amid people’s protests. Incredible

Are you ready for the police state? The real thing, not the nonsense of conspiracy theorists that you read on the net?

In the United States they are working for 9 years to a sort of Precrime, the one seen in Steven Spielberg’s film Minority Report, a pejorative nightmare of the film’s dystopian picture. In the USA, more than one software has been created which, using artificial intelligence, studies our friends and all our connections within social media (such as Facebook, Instagram, etc.) through algorithms to monitor and predict who could commit a crime. These data are then intertwined with any information collected on the territory by the police.

Attention! It is not a question of tracking who committed crimes but who could commit them.

And how do you predict an intention? The Los Angeles Police Department is a pioneer in predictive police, and has been promoting cutting-edge programs for years that use historical data and software to predict future crimes people could commit. We are in the prediction!

Software that predicts crimes

Already applied in the US and Israel, one of these software was created by an American technology start-up, Voyager Labs, but it is not the only one. There are also Media Sonar, Palantir, PredPol and Geofeedia. The company claims this information could help police determine if you have committed or intend to commit a crime. The intentions of those who praise it would identify the “responsible” with the precision of a doctor who uses laser surgery to remove a tumor.

Voyager’s software, according to the company, can decipher the meaning of human behavior online to locate whether a person has already committed a crime or will be able to commit it, join a political group or marry an ideology.

But it doesn’t stop there. In fact, the data is also collected by agents in the area, in the field, on the road, with a simple control stop. The two levels will then intertwine.

With Palantir software, which he collected service requests, crime reports and information from agents, field cards (the interview forms that law enforcement agencies are required to fill out when someone stops, including for the program to also collect data on the use of social media), chronic offenders or areas that need more patrols are identified.

The software then interacts with the police: subpoenas are reported and everything that defines an individual is tracked “Active person”, politically oriented, accumulating data to understand how people use social media. At that point, a crime intelligence service group draws up bullets on habitual offenders, assigning criminal risk scores to individuals based on arrest papers, gang affiliation or suspected gang affiliation, probation, fines, etc.

Minority Report in reality. The protests of the people

The first programs applied by the Los Angeles Police and using these systems, PredPol and Operation Laser, raised numerous protests among citizens and in the press.

One of these programs, Operation Laser, used historical information, gun-related crime data, arrests and calls to map “problem areas” (called “laser zones”) and “points of interest” (called “anchor points”). on which the officers could concentrate their interventions.

Think about what it would be like to live in a poor neighborhood and walk down the street in fear of being stopped by the police who can then use your random, and sometimes protected, behavior to effectively criminalize them. Random arrest can mark you as a potential suspect or make you the subject of greater surveillance.

How these systems work has been learned from the reporting and opposition activity of organizations such as the Brennan Center for Justice, from public documents of the Coalition Stop LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department Spying) and from newspapers such as the British The Guardian which critically followed some events.

In 2019, LAPD Inspector General Mark Smith said the criteria used in the program to identify people who could commit violent crimes were inconsistent. So the data can also be bogus. It all depends on how they are collected.

The effect is a vicious circle that stigmatizes some territorial areas, some behaviors and groups of the population. In other words, we have plunged into a management system where the masses and dissidents can be controlled through artificial intelligence. The not risky risk is that those who have power or want to maintain the status quo can always guarantee it more easily by feeding the crime they pretend to fight. Just like in the movie Minority Report.

It is no coincidence that some activists of the American Black Lives Matter movement have been tracked by the control systems used and stigmatized for dangerous behavior.

As much as social protests have tried to get the programs abolished, civil liberties associations argue that the projects have continued with increasingly sophisticated software.

For citizens and their privacy a real nightmare is expected. Imagine what would happen to political activists who do not like governments with such a tool!

And what Edward Snowden, the heroic ex-CIA agent, would think about it publicly details of the top-secret US government mass surveillance programs and British post attack on the Twin Towers? The programs were also used for industrial and political reasons and anything but for the safety of citizens.

Snowden, guilty of having only respected the American Constitution and still wanted in the United States, applied for Russian citizenship after obtaining a permanent residence permit in Moscow, where he has taken refuge since 2013.