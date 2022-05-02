Police suspend staff for David de los Santos case

The director of the Policeman National, Eduardo Alberto Then Guzmanordered this Sunday night the suspension of all the personnel who were on duty the night that David of the Saints He was taken to the place and then transferred to a medical center due to the blows he suffered.

The young man was transferred on the night of Wednesday, April 27, after allegedly having an unspecified confrontation with a woman in a shopping mall in the National District.

He was taken to the scene by the security agents of the commercial establishment. He arrived at 8:50 at night “without beatings and calm,” said Diego Pesqueira, spokesman for the Policeman Nacional, citing the report given by the agents.

Pesqueira explained to Free Journal that, according to what was expressed by the policemen on duty at the barracks, the young man hit himself with the bars and against the wall of the cell, supposedly when presenting a nervous breakdownso they proceeded to call the National Emergency and Security Service 9-1-1, which took him to the Moscoso Puello Hospital.

However, pointed out that the director of the uniformed police ordered a exhaustive investigationwhich includes the agents and all the personnel who were there that night, including the other detainees. He clarified that this is the version of the agents, not the Police, for which the investigation and suspension were ordered until the facts were clarified.

Pesqueira reported that the director of the Policeman He guaranteed that the institution will act in accordance with the law with the results of the investigation and that if irregularities are found, those responsible will be brought to justice.

“They were all suspended and there is an ongoing investigation. The director of the Policeman reiterates that it will not tolerate actions that violate the security of citizens,” he said.

This is the second case of people who are admitted to a health center after being detained in an endowment of the Policeman. Last April, José Gregorio Custodio died after being detained at the Ocoa police station. He had bruises on different parts of the body. The case is under investigation and awaiting the legal report.