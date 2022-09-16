Police warn Cristiano Ronaldo guilty of breaking fan’s phone

Few months ago, Cristiano Ronaldo went viral after he smashed a young fan’s phone after a Manchester United defeat. Today we learn that the fivefold Ballon d’Or was warned by the police for this gesture.

CR7 presented himself to the police station

On April 9, Everton won at home against Manchester United. Quite annoyed at the end of the meeting, Cristiano Ronaldo punched the phone of a tense fan in front of him, breaking the device. Shortly after, it was announced that the fourteen-year-old fan, suffering from autism, had been particularly shocked by this gesture. Given the magnitude of the case, Mersey Police had decided to open an investigation. While CR7 seems to be leaving United, news is given in this file.

As indicated by Sky Sports News, Cristiano Ronaldo went to the police station himself, where he was listened to by the investigators in charge of the case. The latter would have finallyt given a warning to the winner of Euro 2016. The English press also announces thata financial agreement could have been found between Ronaldo and the youngster’s family.