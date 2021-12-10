Policeman cuffs a man to his motorcycle and forces him to run after him along the road: controversy in Brazil – Video
We are located in St. Paul, in Brazil. A man, as seen in the video, is handcuffed to a police motorcycle; the policeman drives the vehicle e it “drags” it along a road. The scene, which is unbelievable, took place near the city police station. The video was broadcast, among other broadcasters, by Cnn Brasil, arousing enormous controversy. The handcuffed man is an alleged drug dealer and the arrest has been validated. According to the police’s explanations, the officer blocked him and handcuffed him to the motorcycle because, being alone, he did not know how to take him away.
Twitter video / O Cafezinho
