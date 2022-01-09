Policeman risks his life to save a dog who has fallen into the frozen lake

Sometimes it’s not enough to be in the right place at the right time. It also takes a big heart. That’s what Officer John Smith of the Lewiston, New York Police Department showed, who risked his life to save that of a four-legged puppy he had never met before.

The dog in question is a 10-month-old Labrador Retriever who recklessly ventured onto a partially frozen lake and then plunged into the frozen water of Bond Lake Park. It seems that the animal, which was out for a walk with its owner and a family friend, started chasing geese until it ended up where the ice was too thin to support its weight.

Brave policeman rescues a dog who has fallen into a frozen lake



Kona collapsed in a second in the freezing water and although he is a good swimmer, there was little chance that he would be able to escape to safety on his own, due to the cold and panic. But fortunately at that moment Agent Smith was in the park with some colleagues: he took off his jacket, his belt with the gun and ventured cautiously on the ice until he reached the dog and brought it to safety.

The entire rescue was filmed by colleagues’ security cameras: he ran faster than everyone else, while the others told him to be careful. But he didn’t hesitate for a second: he started walking on the ice to the hole, bent down, grabbed Kona by the collar and pulled her up, carrying her safely, before the incredulous and excited eyes of the owner and colleagues. Well done Agent Smith!

