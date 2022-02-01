Policemen killed during a check: two people in custody

Germany is in shock over what happened yesterday in the Land of Rhineland-Palatinate where, at 4 in the morning, two policemen were killed. In the last few hours, two people have been arrested.

The agents, a 24-year-old still in training and a 29-year-old commissioner, stopped a car for a check during an ordinary patrol service. In the trunk they discovered various game and communicated the activity via radio in time to say: “They shoot”. Then the shots, which reached them apparently also to the head because the rest of the body were protected by anti-bullet supports. The commissioner fired back, while the 24-year-old was unable to even hold the gun.

The alarm went off with the ensuing investigation, a 38-year-old named Andreas Johannes S. surrendered himself to the police together with his lawyer, while a 32-year-old was arrested in front of his home in Sulzbach.

The Minister of the Interior spoke of a fact that, beyond the motive, recalls an “execution”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said he was very upset by the incident and expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims.

