policy change suspended, no ban on explicit content

The site OnlyFans, known in particular for its paid porn content, has decided to stop banning the spread of sexually explicit content starting from 1 October 2021, as it had recently announced.

OnlyFans, the tweet announcing the suspension of the policy change

In recent days, OnlyFans had said he was ready to to forbid the sexually explicit contents present on its site starting from October 1st. On Wednesday 25 August, however, the decision was revoked: the turnaround was made known through the publication of a post onTwitter account by Only Fans which reports the following message:

Thank you all for making your voices heard. We have secured the necessary guarantees to support our community of diverse creators and have suspended the policy change scheduled for October 1st. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.

OnlyFans: Policy change suspended, no explicit content ban

The guarantees and reassurances obtained by OnlyFans, essential to support from a point of view economic its creators, therefore, also include creators of sexually explicit content.

A similar turnaround prompted the service to do not proceed with the changes previously communicated.

After all, after having revealed the desire to block sexually explicit content, OnlyFans had received countless criticisms, especially by all those creators for whom the service represents aimportant – if not the main – source of income.

In this regard, during an interview with Financial Times, the CEO of OnlyFans, Tim Stokely, had declared: “We had no choice, and the short answer is that the fault lies with the banks.”

OnlyFans, the critics received from the creators for the change in policy

The choice to block sexually explicit content initially advocated by OnlyFans was mainly due to the need for change the rules of the service to meet the favor of lenders and convince potential investors. These figures, in fact, had no intention of entering into business with a site that disseminates explicit and pornographic content which, at times, could give rise to serious legal and ethical implications.

The initiative, later revoked on Wednesday 25, had led many creators to to delete from the platform content that would soon be banned ea remove their accounts to go to other streaming platforms and sites. In this context, it is also not certain that the creators decide to return on their own steps, as done by OnlyFans, and do not experiment with others possibility.