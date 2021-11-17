Policy Divergence ECB / Fed weighs euro, $ 1.13 break possible From Investing.com



Investing.com – L returns to July 2020 values ​​in the 96 area after strong US retail sales on Tuesday, with an upward push coming from inflation expectations and Fed interest rate hikes.

Conversely, the divergence between Fed policies and the ECB’s ultra dovish stance are weighing heavily on the euro, already down 7% on the US dollar in 2021, with the pair () approaching 2015 lows despite the lower rates of the Swiss central bank.

At the moment, the is almost stationary but is close to breaking 1.13 (July 2020 levels). A large sell on the single currency came on Monday after President Lagarde silenced market expectations for a rate hike in 2022 by saying that a tightening of policy could throttle the economic recovery.

“The euro remains bearish in our view,” analysts from ING (AS 🙂 said in a statement. “Our model based on short-term fair value shows that a move below 1.13 is actually in line with changes in the main drivers which are: the spread of short-term swaps, but also the relative shape of the curve. , the relative performance of the shares and the global risk appetite “.

The gap between the European central bank and the moves of other colleagues is also felt in the exchange rate with the British pound especially after UK inflation touched + 4.2% YoY in October (10-year highs), a fact that, according to many analysts, will lead the Bank of England to raise the cost of borrowing at its December meeting.

“With the furlough scheme coming to a successful conclusion with no significant rise in unemployment, and with inflation this high, the BoE may have run out of excuses not to raise rates,” wrote Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The bearish outlook for the euro is highlighted above all in the derivatives markets. The implied volatility on the euro / dollar at one month has increased by 1% in the last 24 hours, while the three-month “risk reversals” on the euro show that the risk premiums of call options versus put options are at their lowest since May 2020 (Reuters data).

