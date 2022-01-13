Polina Murugina: the influencer who poses naked in front of a church and risks jail in Russia

A Russian influencer who posed naked for a photo in front of a church faces jail for “insulting the religious feelings of believers.” This is Polina Murugina, 24, and she is not the only one to see prison for violating a new law on indecency. The woman risks a fine of over 4 thousand dollars or a year in prison if she is found guilty of “insulting the religious sentiments of believers.” The photo has already gone viral: Polina, tattoos all over her body, poses naked outside the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Moscow. The image dates back to last summer but was only recently reported to the police. The woman for the moment has closed her Instagram account where the photo was posted, writes the New York Post quoting the The Sun.

The charge and the sentence of up to one year in prison come from a law passed in Russia in 2013 which criminalizes what are considered “insults to the feelings of religious believers”. It had been approved in relation to the Punk Prayer performances by Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock collective, feminist and who over time became the protagonist of many sensational actions against the Kremlin, in the central cathedral of Moscow. Last year, an influencer couple were sentenced to prison after organizing a photo shoot near St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow. Ruslan Bobiev, from Tajikistan – whose real name is Ruslani Talabjon – and his girlfriend Anastasia Chistova, The Sun reports, had caused scandal with a photo of her wearing a police jacket and simulating a sexual act while squatting in front of he. In front of the cathedral in Red Square, which in Moscow is considered an extremely popular cultural symbol and a sacred place by the Russian Orthodox Church.

The couple, accused of “insulting religious sentiments” – were arrested by the authorities for 10 days and were fined 5 thousand rubles. The court also ordered Bobiev’s expulsion. The two were found guilty by Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court and both were sentenced to 10 months in a penal colony, the state news agency reported. Tax. The law provides for a maximum of one year of imprisonment for these cases. At the beginning of the month, a model from OnlyFans, known as Lila Bunny, allegedly received death threats after a video was released showing herself shirtless outside the same cathedral. The woman was widely condemned for her actions and was forced to apologize.

