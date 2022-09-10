Polio sparks global alarm; New York declares state of emergency | SOCIAL NETWORKS

Polio sparks global alarm; New York declares state of emergency. Earlier this year, the international medical community was enthusiastic that polio was on the verge of eradicating the world, with only two countries reporting a small number of cases. It was about Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

However, in February, the African country of Malawi announced its first case of polio in 30 years, then in Pakistan 14 cases were reported; in March, Israel reported its first case since 1988. The alarms went off when the british authorities they declared an “incident of national concern” upon discovering the virus was in the sewage.

This same case was identified in New York City in USA. Authorities detected the virus in sewage water and the first case in a man was confirmed, despite the fact that in a decade no case had been reported.

This situation has set off alarms. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in response to the polioviruswhich has been detected in the wastewater of various counties of the New York City.

Although only one case has been confirmed in a 20-year-old man who was not vaccinated, he was diagnosed with paralytic poliomyelitisa disease that as its name implies left him paralyzed, which is a sign of hundreds of additional infections, since only about 1 in 100 polio infections results in serious illness, New York health authorities say.

The declaration of emergency aims to invite the population to vaccinate your children. Polio vaccination rates are low in most of the affected counties: In Orange, about 58 percent of children have received three vaccinations before their second birthday.

Polio sparks global alarm; New York declares state of emergency / UNSPLASH



HOW POLIO SPREADS

Polio can be spread through feces or contaminated food or waterFor example, when an infected child goes to the bathroom, neglects handwashing, and then touches food. Although the number is small, some patients can develop serious problems because polio invades the nervous system.

This causes paralysis, usually of the legs. However, in some cases, it is not permanent and the movement often returns. However, it can be life-threatening, especially if the paralysis affects the muscles used for breathing.

Polio sparks global alarm; New York declares state of emergency / UNSPLASH



In MexicoThanks to vaccination campaigns, polio has been eradicated for 30 years. But given the presence of new cases in other countries, experts point out that the vaccination or revaccination is paramountsince there is a risk that tourists from other countries could be carriers of the virus and if the population is not protected, it can be a source of contagion.

However, more than 50 organizations warned that since 2018 the country registers the lowest childhood vaccination coverage in the last 20 yearsFor example, the Pentavalent vaccine only has 70.1 percent coverage in children under 1 and 2 years of age.