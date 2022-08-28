Polio: What Parents Need to Know, According to a Harvard Pediatrics Professor

Most people who get the virus have no or mild flu-like symptoms, which can allow it to spread silently (Getty)

The poliomyelitisalso known as polio, is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hoursas defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It mainly affects children under five years of age, but anyone who is not vaccinated can get the disease, regardless of their age. For all this, it is important to know that poliomyelitis has no cure, but it can be prevented.

In recent weeks, the polio virus has been detected in sewage water from London and New York . The British authorities decided to launch a new campaign to vaccinate all children between 12 months and 9 years residing in London.

Last month, a United Nations (UN) report warned that, for the first time in the 21st century, the number of unvaccinated children worldwide rose sharply for the second consecutive year. Its about biggest setback in childhood vaccines in 29 yearsin what experts say is a “red flag” health warning.

To clarify doubts, especially for parents who may be concerned about recent data, Claire McCarthy, primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical Schoolresponded to major concerns about polio.

The polio vaccine helps the body make the antibodies it needs to fight polio. The oral polio vaccine used in many countries contains a weakened version of the poliovirus. Since 2000, the United States has only applied the vaccine based on an inactivated version of the virus, with doses that are applied with an injection, explained the doctor McCarty in a recent Harvard Medical School publication.

The vaccine-derived virus comes from the oral polio vaccine. . Although the oral vaccine is effective and generally safe, the weakened virus can cause illness in people with weakened immune systems. The disease can spread when there are many unvaccinated people.

High vaccination coverage, when it exceeds 95%, causes herd immunity, which means that the majority of the population remains protected against the polio virus.

“If enough people are vaccinated, the occasional traveler with wild or vaccine-derived poliovirus does not cause any problems. herd immunity It is the term used to describe how vaccination protects people: if enough people received their dose, it is more complex for the disease to spread, ”explained the Harvard expert. Consequently, high levels of immunization also protect those who have not been vaccinated.

The WHO recommends a vaccination coverage rate of 95% to keep the polio virus under control.

Dr. McCarthy clarified that while most children in the US are vaccinated against polio, vaccine hesitancy remains a problem, especially when unvaccinated children live in groups where infections can spread.

Most people who get the virus have no or mild flu-like symptoms, which can allow it to spread silently .

The gravity lies in In one in 200 cases, the virus destroys parts of the nervous system, causing permanent paralysis in the legs or arms. Although very rare, the virus can attack the parts of the brain that help with breathing, what can cause death.

At the end of the decade 1940, polio outbreaks disabled about 35,000 people each year. For all this it is important to note that vaccination works .

The professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School highlighted two fundamental aspects to take into account:

– The polio vaccine is effective. Two doses of the inactivated vaccine are 90% effective in preventing polio; with a third dose, that protection increases from 99% to 100%.

– The polio vaccine is safe. Some people feel dizzy briefly after receiving it, and there may be redness or pain at the injection site.

Any medical treatment can have side effects and allergies can be difficult to predict, but no serious problems associated with the inactivated polio vaccine were reported.

The latest statements from the WHO summarize the current scenario: “As long as there is a single infected child, children in all countries are at risk of contracting this disease . If polio is not eradicated in these last remaining strongholds, the disease could reappear all over the world.”

