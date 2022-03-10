Polish border flooded with donations for Ukrainian refugees

James 15 hours ago News, World Leave a comment 72 Views

Luxury restaurant in Poland helps refugees 1:50

Przemyśl, Poland (CNN) — Hundreds of thousands of children are among the two million refugees who fled Ukraine for safety after Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country began two weeks ago.

Women and children have been forced to leave their parents and siblings behind after the Ukrainian government imposed martial law, barring all men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, according to the State Border Guard.

Most of those who have fled have gone to Poland, western Ukraine, and large numbers have also entered Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia; the trip, in many cases, lasts several days.

They come with almost nothing.

To help alleviate some of the stress and emotions associated with fleeing Ukraine, strangers in Polish communities are helping refugees settle in with basic necessities in a place that may not feel like home.

A light at the end of the tunnel

Such compassion greets the refugees as they step off the train onto the platform at Przemyśl station.

Polish citizens left shopping carts full of diapers on the platform of the Przemyśl railway station.

Strollers, baby carriers, jackets, toys, stuffed animals, diapers, even walkers for the elderly, have filled the area next to the railway.

Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine.

Small mountains of clothing, shoes, jackets and clothing fill cardboard boxes outside the Przemyśl train station at a refugee relocation center.

Everything is free.

The volunteers told CNN that the amount of donations received from people in Poland was overwhelming. The generosity seems to spread largely by word of mouth.

donations for ukrainian refugees

Car seats and baby carriers line the wall of the Przemyśl railway station.

Przemyśl is the first train stop for refugees entering Poland through the Medyka border crossing. Those entering the country have also been greeted with strollers, car seats, clothing and diapers.

The volunteer effort has become more organized over the past week. Dozens of volunteers in yellow vests who speak several languages ​​help the refugees in any way they can. They are now receiving help from people from other European nations.

donations for ukrainian refugees

Diapers, baby wipes and food fill a room inside the Przemyśl train station.

And help isn’t just available in the form of physical supplies: some people have been holding up signs offering trips to different parts of Europe and volunteers are helping refugees find a place to stay, whether it’s a school gym or families staying They have offered to take in women and children.

donations for ukrainian refugees

Cardboard boxes filled with toys and stuffed animals await their new owners.

“What we fear is a second wave of people who have far fewer resources and connections and who will be far more vulnerable,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

CNN’s Scott McLean contributed to this report.

Source link

About James

Check Also

What is the bill known as “Don’t Say Gay”?

DeSantis asks young people to leave the “covid theater” 0:52 (CNN Spanish) — Florida’s Senate, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved