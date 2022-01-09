Polish Watergate, services hack citizens’ smartphones with Pegasus (even politicians)

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice (Pis) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, admitted in an interview that the software to spy on the smartphones of citizens Pegasus is also used by the Polish secret services, although not that this was done instrumentally during the 2019 election campaign.

The preview of the interview, which will be published on Monday, follows the complaint by Amnesty International, according to which in Poland the opposition senator Krzysztof Brejza was “hacked” ahead of the elections 3 years ago: his messages were changed and spread to the public to defame him. The conservative and populist party Pis on that occasion reconfirmed itself as the most voted and governs the country of 38 million inhabitants with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Kaczynski, however, denied in the interview that he had “spied” opposition members for his own advantage. “It would be bad if the Polish intelligence services didn’t have this kind of tool,” he told the right-wing weekly Sieci.

Amnesty’s reaction to the words of the leader of Law and Justice was not long in coming. “These revelations are shocking but not surprising. They raise serious concerns not only for politicians, but for the whole of Polish civil society in general, particularly in the context of the government’s record of persistently subverting human rights and the rule of law,” said the director of the NGO in Poland, Anna Blaszczak, according to which “activists and protesters have been targeted through criminal investigations, undermining the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly”, while in the meantime “judges and prosecutors who have raised concerns about the lack of independence of the judiciary face disciplinary and even criminal investigations. “

According to the organization, what has been revealed demonstrates “the urgent need for a commitment by governments to stop any form of surveillance that violates human rights and the need for a global moratorium on exports, sales, transfers and ‘use of surveillance equipment, until there is a robust regulatory framework that takes into account human rights “.