Polit faces six criminal charges in the US.

After the Former Comptroller Carlos Polit outside arrested in Miami, United Statesthe Department of Justice of that country revealed more details about the process against the former official of the correism.

That body indicated that he was singled out by six types crimes. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit washed from moneythree counts of concealment from washed from money and two counts of participation on transactions of property derived from activities criminal.

According to him Department from Justice of the US, if convicted, he would face between 10 and 20 years in prison on each charge. That is, he could pay a sentence of around 100 years in prison.

A judge of a Federal District Court will determine the sentence, after considering the evidence compiled by the prosecution of that country, “US sentencing guidelines and other legal factors.”

The criminal prosecution in the US

The local office of Research from National security (HSI), in Miami, is investigating his alleged involvement in a “scheme to use the US financial system to to wash and hide the money of the bribes obtained in Ecuador”.

The prosecution from Ecuador points out that Pólit would have demanded USD 10.1 million in bribes from the Brazilian company Odebrecht. According to the investigations, he had requested USD 6 million in exchange for vanishing glosses on the Comptroller in favor of the construction company (whose estimated value is USD 70.7 million) and USD 4.1 million for the issuance of favorable reports from the control entity in five strategic projects in which that foreign company participated in Ecuador.

For that fact, he has a executed sentence in the country, six years in prison, for the crime of concussion. This sentence was ratified by national courtin December 2020.

North American prosecutors state that from 2010 to 2017, “the Profits of the plan bribes of Polit ‘disappeared’ through the use of Business from Florida registered in the name of certain associates”.

In fact, research suggests that these illegal funds would have been used “to buy and renew real estate in the south of Florida and elsewhere, to acquire restaurantsa dry cleaner and others business”.

What are the implications in Ecuador?

The criminal lawyer Gabriel Ponce considers that the prosecution should apply for to United Statesthrough a international criminal assistance, the information you get, after investigating Polit. The objective would be to open new criminal proceedings on Ecuador and link people who have not yet been prosecuted by acts from corruption.

The jurist believes that the versions that the former comptroller surrender to them organisms from american justice will allow to establish the responsibility from others in plots illegal.

On the other hand, Ponce sees very unlikely a extradition to Ecuadorwell the former comptroller have U.S. citizenship and that country will seekcondemn him inside of jurisdiction and under their own laws”.

Germán Rodas, coordinator of the National Anticorruption Commissionalso maintains that the information collected by the US Justice will serve to promote the research that already exist in prosecution against Polit.

Rodas recalled that, in 2015, the Anticorruption Commission presented two complaints for alleged acts from corruption in the Projects strategic Manduriacu and Refinery the peaceful. Polit is pointed out in both complaints judicial.

These cases are currently still prior investigation. In fact, this March 30, 2022 members of the Commission met with officials from prosecution to monitor these processes. inquiry.

East Daily He also consulted with political analyst Daniel Crespo. He believes that Polit, seeing the sentence What would I face in United Statescould collaborate with Justice of that country. “That will help elucidate possible corruption schemes during the time he was performance What comptroller”.

In addition, Crespo maintains that the capture the former official will have a great political impact. “This detention is quite useful for the government from William Lassonow that it lives a critical situation with the National Assembly”.

According to the analyst, if the Regime “knows how to adequately handle what happened with Pólit, it will be able to reinforce its image in relation to the struggle against corruption”.

At the moment, the defense of the former comptroller is working on a bail package that may be acceptable to the American Prosecutor’s Office.

US local media report that on April 1, 2022, a audience for a Miami judge to analyze the possibility of granting Liberty under bailwhile developing Judicial process.



