Polit laundered bribes in real estate, dry cleaners and restaurants

The state of Floridain USAIt was the fate of the bribes that were executed in Ecuador and that benefited the former Comptroller General Carlos Polit.

The former official set up in that nation a complex illegal structure to launder more than USD 8 million. This is stated in the judicial file that rests in a Court of the Southern District of Florida.

The document, to which EL COMERCIO had access, details the illegal movements that Pólit committed in that nation. According to investigations, the former comptroller of the correism made use of three people to carry the money of the bribes to the United States.

The first, according to american justiceis a relative of Pólit who lived in Florida. In the file he is known as conspirator 1. Although his identity is kept confidential, there are reports in that country that indicate that it would be the son of the former comptroller.

The file indicates that the former official, with the help of his relative, did “disappear ” the illegal earnings by registering companies owned by conspirator 1.

the path of money

The research point out that conspirator 1 maintained a series of business associations to which he injected capital, in three different ways. One of them was to hide from their partners the investmentswhat he did in the companies and thus legalized the illicit money .

The second strategy was to buy goods, renovate them and then sell them. And the third mechanism was introduce capital a businessfrom companies in that country such as restaurants, dry cleaners and real estate firms.

The modus operandi, according to US justice, was keep the capital in companies that were in the name of other people.

The reports warn that Pólit used this mechanism from 2010 to 2017.

In fact, the financial analyzes indicate that the Odebrecht representative transferred the USD 8 million to Pólit between 2010 and 2014.

A third conspirator, who would be a Ecuadorian businessman also executed illegal shipments to the accounts of the relative of the former comptroller.

All these unusual movements were tracked by the investigative bodies. That is the basis for the fact that on March 28 Pólit was arrested in Miami.

Since then, he has been held in a Florida center and will remain there until the end of the trial or, in turn, pay a bail of USD 18 million.

Polit’s assets

Fernando Tamayo is his lawyer in the United States and pointed out that his client has about USD 15 million between assets and property in that country. That’s why they asked for a bail reduction. However, the judge in the case denied that request.

In tax documents it is revealed that he not only received bribesof the multinational Odebrecht . In the records of financial movements it is established that he received illegal amounts by a businessman, to obtain a Seguros Sucre contract that benefited one of his companies.

Reports indicate that in 2015 there was a transaction for USD 500,000. That amount would have been allocated “in exchange for using his official position and influence as comptroller” in the tenders.

That money would have been consigned to a company whose beneficiaries were the former comptroller and his relatives. To hide this illegal transaction, they would have issued “a false invoice for alleged technical advice.”

Hence, from 2014 to 2015, the former high official and the conspirator 1 made the derivative funds of bribes from Odebrecht and the Ecuadorian businessman “will be used to improve a luxury residence in Coral Gables”, in Florida.

In 2017, this property was sold for a sum of USD 4.1 million. A year earlier, Pólit and her relative also bought offices in an exclusive building for USD 2.6 million. Once again, the beneficiaries of that asset were the former comptroller and his relatives.

All these facts alerted the judicial authorities from the north country. To this were added the investigations that Pólit has in Ecuador also for the fading of glosses.

In Ecuadorian territory, the Prosecutor’s Office has not been able to continue with the legal processes, while in the United States they have even ordered seizuresof goods with illegal funds.

Currently, the South Florida Court has ordered three properties to be confiscated in Miami.