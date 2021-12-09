Politano and Petagna holders in attack

Naples Leicester, today at 18:45 in the field for the match of Europa League: decisive match for qualification with the Azzurri forced to win to hope to snatch the first place in the standings in the group that would be worth direct access to the round of 16 of the competition, without going through the play-off in the round of 32.

Latest news on probable formations from Corriere del Mezzogiorno on newsstands today. Spalletti was forced to give up also Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, back to 4-2-3-1 with Juan Jesus in place of Koulibaly, Meret in goal and Demme in median. In attack space to Elmas, Politano and Petagna.

Training Napoli (4-2-3-1) : Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Zielinski; Lozano, Elmas, Politano; Petagna.

Formation Leicester (4-2-3-1) : Schmeichel; Chestnuts; Soyuncu, Evans, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumanè; Daka, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Referee : Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

: Mateu Lahoz (Spain) Tv channel: Dazn and Sky, 6:45 pm