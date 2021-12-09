Sports

Politano and Petagna holders in attack

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

SpallettiSpalletti

Europa League, Napoli Leicester teams according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno on newsstands today

Naples Leicester, today at 18:45 in the field for the match of Europa League: decisive match for qualification with the Azzurri forced to win to hope to snatch the first place in the standings in the group that would be worth direct access to the round of 16 of the competition, without going through the play-off in the round of 32.

Napoli Leicester lineups

Latest news on probable formations from Corriere del Mezzogiorno on newsstands today. Spalletti was forced to give up also Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, back to 4-2-3-1 with Juan Jesus in place of Koulibaly, Meret in goal and Demme in median. In attack space to Elmas, Politano and Petagna.

  • Training Napoli (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Zielinski; Lozano, Elmas, Politano; Petagna.
  • Formation Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Chestnuts; Soyuncu, Evans, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumanè; Daka, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
  • Referee: Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
  • Tv channel: Dazn and Sky, 6:45 pm
Napoli Leicester lineups

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve, off to retreat with De Ligt! VIDEO

November 1, 2021

Mexican GP, ​​chaos at the start – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

November 7, 2021

Argentina, with Messi surprisingly summoned Soulè of Juve Under 23

November 5, 2021

Sinner renounces the Next Gen Finals.

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button