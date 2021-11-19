Politano: “There is a difference with last year. Insigne often gets angry … “

Matteo spoke at Radio Kiss Kiss Politano, Napoli winger, who talked about the current season and the many issues related to the Neapolitan club.

On the state of form of Napoli:

“We are ready for the challenge with Inter. We are energized and we are preparing for the best. It will be an important match against a great team. Getting a result means keeping them away in the standings “.

“Our strength this season. Then we have a lot of quality up front and sooner or later the goal arrives “.

“The coach has a lot of enthusiasm and the results show it. He works a lot on the field ”.

A leap in quality in Naples?

“Yes, but I want to improve myself even more. I’m on the right track, but there is a lot of work to be done. I’m fine here ”.

On the national team stop:

“We know each other by heart, but when there is a break the players arrive staggered and therefore you have to get fit for the championship match”.

“We are a great group and we are united. The most compact group in which I have but played and this thing on the field is seen and brings results. We all think about Naples and not about personal good “.

“We have a month of fire full of battles ahead of us. We have to think game after game without looking too far ahead. After this tour de force we will understand where we can get. It’s still too early to talk about the Scudetto. “

“Tough race, at home they are even stronger. For me they are always the favorites for the Scudetto. But it’s a game to win. “

“We are able to understand the moments of the match, we remain compact. Last year we went haywire a few times. Now let’s give continuity to the game and the results ”.

On the relationship with Insigne:

“Beautiful relationship, we are often together. He always jokes, but when he needs to be heard he does. Together with Koulibaly they are the leaders “.

November 18, 2021 (change November 18, 2021 | 14:42)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link