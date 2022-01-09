Politecnico, the unmanned supercar triumphs in Las Vegas

CREMONA – A challenge that Sergio Savaresi, professor of Automation and control in autonomous vehicles and Automation and control in hybrid electric vehicles at the Politecnico di Milano at the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering, of which he is deputy director, does not hesitate to define historical: yes, it is a story that knows future. The PoliMove team, led by the professor of the Polytechnic, won theAutonomous Challenge at CES in Las Vegas, the fair par excellence of all the news dedicated to electronics and electrotechnical products.

«It was organized in the context of the Ces for the first time ever, a speed and overtaking race between self-driving cars – says the Cremonese teacher, contacted in Las Vegas the day after winning the speed and overtaking competition -. We competed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Five teams were competing, representing as many countries and seven universities. We got the better of everyone, bringing home the highest podium of the competition and winning the TUM Autonomous Motorsport of the Technische Universität München, one of the most prestigious universities in Germany ».

All competing teams challenged each other using cars that usually compete in Indianapolis built by Dallara, in short, real racing machines. The peculiarity is that each of the IT teams made the racing cars completely autonomous in driving with the application of sensors, the massive use of artificial intelligence able to manage movements and competition. “We have reached speeds that were unthinkable before today for autonomous driving, he competed at 280 kilometers per hour and on a circuit with banking (ie curves) with an inclination of 30 ° – continues Savaresi -. On overtaking and on the steepness of the curves, our car and our autonomous driving system had absolutely the best, tearing up the Germans who were unable to keep their car on the track, exiting the circuit. It is a historic achievement not only for us at the Polytechnic, but for the development and future of self-driving cars. Managing the machine at a similar speed and on sloping curves is very difficult as well as very complicated. And we at PoliMove have won the challenge ».