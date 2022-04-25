Political analysis – Tripartism resurfaces in the country after 22 years of its disappearance

The recomposition of the Dominican political scene for the 2024 general elections heralds the confrontation between three presidential candidates with real chances of victory, a phenomenon that has not occurred in the country since the 2000 elections.

The new tripartism would increase the possibility of a second electoral round between the two most voted candidates, a practice that citizens have not exercised since 1996 when the Constitution established 50% plus one vote to win the Presidency of the Republic.

Ignoring the ideological aspects that are not very differentiated in the party in the Dominican Republic, the panorama indicates that on this occasion President Luis Abinader would enter the race, who gives clear signs that he will seek re-election with the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), without potential rivalry is noted.

On the opposition coast, expectations remain around the release of the second electoral force, the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), which after 20 years in power, 16 of them consecutive, lost power in the elections. of 2020.

The PLD had to advance a national consultation outside the legal term, to elect its presidential candidate on October 16 of this year. The purple party is still pressed for time, because its leader, former president Danilo Medina, is unable to present his candidacy and it is urgent to project another presidential figure.

The PLD candidates are the former vice president and former first lady, Margarita Cedeño; the former president of the Chamber of Deputies and mayor of the influential city of Santiago, Abel Martínez; former attorney Francisco Domínguez Brito; the former Minister of Labor, Maritza Hernández; the former deputy Karen Ricardo, and the former Deputy Minister of Education, Luis de León.

However, a third option headed by former President Leonel Fernández is positioning himself dynamically. His People’s Force party, founded as a result of the PLD split in 2019, is reaping the greatest benefits from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Fernández’s aggressive opposition line attracts PLD supporters and allied groups, who perceive him as the leader with the most experience to stop a virtual re-election and set the country on course. Fernández was president with the PLD in the periods 1996-2000, 2004-2008 and 2008-2012. However, his distant third place in 2020 drew attention to the 8.90% obtained with the Fuerza del Pueblo alliance, PRSC and other minority nuclei. These results placed it among the majority parties.

bipartisanship

In the three decades following the execution of the tyrant Rafael L Trujillo, on May 30, 1961, the Dominican Republic began a convulsive democratic stage where bipartisanship was imposed, characterized by a constellation of minority organizations that always revolved around two majority political parties.

The action began in the elections of December 20, 1962 with the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), of Juan Bosch (58.72% of the votes), and the National Civic Union (UCN), of Viriato Fiallo (30.08%). However, the predominance of this system became entrenched after the elections of June 1, 1966, with the Reformist Party (PR), led by Joaquín Balaguer (57.66% of the votes), and the PRD, with Bosch (39.04% ).

In the 1970 elections, the PRD abstained and Balaguer won again (57.11%) facing the Anti-Reelectionist Democratic Integration Movement (Mida) and Augusto Lora, who had split from the PR and obtained 20.41% of the vote. Bosch finally split from the PRD in 1973 and founded the PLD, but the PRD and reformists continued his hegemony.

This was the case in the 1974 elections, where the PRD, leading the “Santiago Agreement”, again abstained and Balaguer was re-elected. Also in the 1978 and 1982 elections won by the PRD of José Francisco Peña Gómez, and in 1986 when Balaguer defeated the PRD again.

Tripartism arises

Tripatriotism made its appearance for the first time, when the PRD, after its division in the electoral process of 1990, came to occupy third place, leaving space for the PLD of Juan Bosch, who emerged as a second political force and rivaled Balaguer. in the contested elections of that year. In the end Bosch and the PLD were defeated, and in the 1994 elections they would fall to third place (13.12% of the votes).

In those 1994 elections Balaguer (PRSC) and Peña Gómez (PRD) staged a close confrontation at the polls, which degenerated into a deep political crisis. After complex negotiations Balaguer was declared the winner (42.29% against 41.55%). Two years were cut from his term, consecutive re-election was prohibited and 50% plus one vote was introduced in the Constitution to win the elections in the first round.

In 1996 the tripartism continued, but this time the PRSC and its presidential candidate Jacinto Peynado, who did not have the support of the reformist leadership, fell to third place (14.99% of the votes), in the elections of 16 of May.

None of the candidates obtained 50% plus one vote to win in the first round and a second election was necessary between the PRD and Peña Gómez, who achieved first place (45.94% of the votes), against the PLD, which returned to second place with Leonel Fernández as presidential candidate (38.93% of the votes).

For this second round held on June 30, 1996, Balaguer and Bosch formalized the alliance called the Patriotic Front (PLD-PRSC), with Fernández leading the ticket, and defeated the PRD and its candidate Peña Gómez with 51.25% (48.75% of the votes). votes).

Tripartism had its last experience in the 2000 elections, when Hipólito Mejía and the PRD defeated in the first round with 49.87% of the votes, the PLD and its candidate Danilo Medina (24.94%), and Joaquín Balaguer and the PRSC (24.60). %). It is pertinent to note that despite the fact that Mejía did not obtain 50% plus one vote, Balaguer and Medina gave up going to a second round.

The expectations

The political panorama took a new turn starting in 2004, when the PLD and the PRD became the two main parties in the country, since the PRSC entered a stage of deep divisions that turned it into a “hinge” party, jointly in the wake of minority organizations.

In this way Fernández returned to power in 2004 defeating Mejía and the PRD, and was re-elected in 2008 with his victory against the PRD and Miguel Vargas. The situation continued in 2012, when Medina and the PLD defeated Mejía and the PRD, which in the end split and momentarily left the PLD members as the only party.

In 2014, the PRM emerged from the PRD division and the leaderships of Mejía and Luis Abinader, so in the 2016 elections the bipartisanship was consolidated. Those elections won by the re-election of Medina (61.74%), against the PRM and Abinader, who obtained 34.98%, representing a real surprise, while the PRD participated allied with the PLD.

The bipartisanship began to weaken this time in the 2020 elections, despite the fact that the polarization between the PRM and Abinader, who won in the first round (52.52%), against the PLD with its candidate Gonzalo Castillo (37.46% of the votes) remained. votes).

Now there is a return to tripartism, with the PRM and the almost imminent re-election of President Abinader; the PLD and its still undefined presidential candidacy, and former President Fernández, already the only candidate of Fuerza del Pueblo for the 2024 elections.