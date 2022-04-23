Political asylum for former President Rafael Correa would hinder extradition process from Belgium proposed by the National Court of Justice | Policy | News

That Belgium has granted former President Rafael Correa political asylum could affect the extradition request that the National Court of Justice (CNJ) of Ecuador has just made, experts in international law consulted by this newspaper agree.

The president of the CNJ, Iván Saquicela, reported on the morning of April 22 that he had signed the extradition request for Correa, who has a firm sentence of eight years in prison for bribery in the 2012-2016 Bribery case. And that it was up to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the respective diplomatic actions.

But a few minutes later, militants of the Citizen Revolution movement released a press release in which they stated that Belgium would have granted asylum to the former president, thereby acknowledging his status as “politically persecuted.”

In this document, Correa’s lawyer, Christopher Marchand, is quoted, who highlighted “the importance of this measure, which implies recognition of the former president’s condition of political persecution, while at the same time revealing the lawfare committed against him and the rest of the representatives of Correismo.”

The academic and former diplomat Carlos Estarellas pointed out that political asylum is granted to those who are politically persecuted, while extraditions are applied to common crimes. Therefore, in practice, the extradition process could be affected.

“If a country grants asylum and recognizes that a person is being politically persecuted, it is very difficult for them to accept extradition. And I say very difficult, although there were cases, like that of Galo Lara (former assemblyman), in Panama. The Panamanian government had given him asylum, but Rafael Correa pressed for it to be lifted and he was extradited,” he explained.

Estarellas questioned the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Ecuador in Belgium, which apparently did not know about the issue. From the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was reported that they were preparing a response on this subject and that it would be disclosed in the next few hours.

Former Ambassador Mauricio Gándara also gave his opinion that it is very difficult for Ecuador to receive a positive response to its extradition request, since Belgium and European countries in general are very respectful of the institution of political asylum.

Also, he pointed out it would be of no use anyway since, to return to the country, “they have to give him, like his partner, Jorge Glas, the habeas corpus, because it is the same crime and the same sentence; They even have to laugh at us outside.”

UNES legislator Fausto Jarrín, who was Correa’s lawyer, He was pleased by Belgium’s decision, because it confirms his thesis: that there is political persecution against the former president and other senior leaders of the Citizen Revolution. And this would favor their legal processes in the country.

Months ago, Jarrín had said that at the appropriate time they could even file an extraordinary appeal for review of the sentence against the former president in the Bribery case. Just as Alexis Mera recently did, also sentenced in the same process. But for now, he affirmed, they are not analyzing this issue.

Jarrín said that the former president will continue to reside in Belgium and travel giving his lectures or giving advice. He was recently in Honduras to give advice on economic issues to the new president of that country, Xiomara Castro. He will also continue to give interviews to the media.

In this regard, Galo Lara commented that the international conventions that regulate political asylum prohibit the beneficiary from leaving the host country and making public statements about the country from which he or she left. This was stated in the letter that the Government of Panama sent to him to notify him that it had been lifted. (I)