political drama, because the president risks – Libero Quotidiano





Of the fart of Joe Biden Cop26 has been talking about it for days now, a background that has never been denied and that would come from the stories of Camilla Parker Bowles, witness to the flatulence of the president of the United States. Episode, let’s face it, baffling: a long and thunderous fart, according to the story. And who knows that this episode has not given a push (in the negative) for the president of the United States, who according to the latest polls would be overwhelmed by the dissent of the Americans.





The US people, in fact, openly take sides against him. The survey was created and published by Washington Post and from Abc News, the figures are merciless: 53% of the sample is dissatisfied with what Biden did, while only 41% appreciate its perat. And that 53% in a nutshell in the next elections would choose a Republican. In short, a collapse in record time for Biden, one of the most unpopular presidents in the history of the United States (at least after so little time spent in the White House).





According to analysts, first and foremost, the data on inflation, which has risen dramatically, are negatively impacting: the Americans blame Biden the rush of inflation, and still 6 out of 10 believe that the president has actually done too little in these first ten in office to contain or solve the problem. Incidentally, the poll came on the eve of the day Biden will sign the new infrastructure plan, which according to him will serve precisely to reduce inflation. We would see. And in the meantime we ask ourselves: who knows if that fart, a weight, had it in the survey or not.



