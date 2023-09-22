Political leader caught in adultery during Tim Burton concert, children present

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! A political leader wishes she would disappear after saying that name three times after being caught in a sexual act during a Tim Burton performance. Beetle Juice.

Beetle Juice It has been an iconic film that has dominated the world of entertainment from screen to stage for the last 35 years.

Beetle Juice It’s been a cult classic for decades, with many fans of the show re-watching the film every year for Halloween, or just because! As many will remember, the film focuses on the Maitlands, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis), as they try to adjust to their later lives. The task is made further complicated by the Deitzes, Delia (Catherine O’Hara), Charles (Jeffrey Jones), and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder), which is where Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) arrives.

The Ghost with The Most wreaks havoc on both families, ironically forcing them to learn to live (or not live?) together. With the recent trend of releasing sequels to 80s movies (looking at you, Top Gun: Maverick (2022)), many are wondering what about Beetle Juice? The wheels are slowly turning, and slowly, more information has been released to the public that shows that a sequel is indeed on the way.

A sequel to this film has been in development for literally decades, with original talks about it dating back to the early 2000s. However, a flash of a title card appeared in the Warner Bros. sizzle reel at CinemaCon, confirming that it is on the horizon. Recently, it was rumored that Jenna Ortega would be joining the project as Winona Ryder’s Lydia, the daughter of the original film. Tim Burton has also said that he would not make a sequel without Michael Keaton, so he has signed on for this project as well. Catherine O’Hara is also returning.

The script was reportedly rewritten in 2017, so it seems like it’s been on the shelf forever, but fans are thrilled that they’ll be able to see a sequel to their favorite movie someday. Pirates of the CaribbeanJohnny Depp is in talks to play Gomez Addams in The Addams Family – the idea came from director Tim Burton. It was also rumored and has since been confirmed to be from Netflix Wednesday The star will join the cast as Lydia’s daughter, alongside Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and others we mentioned.

Beetle Juice The musical opened at the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway in 2019 and quickly gained a large fan following via TikTok. From the $5 million set, to the catchy songs like “Dead Mom” ​​and “Say My Name”, to the stellar cast that received standing ovations every night, the show was a hit for many, but still, unfortunately, Last date.

The production stars Alex Brightman as the titular demon, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheiser as Charles, Leslie Kritzer as Delia. Starring Jill Abramowitz as Maxine Dean/Juno/Neighbor, Kelvin Moon Loh. Danny Rutigliano as Otho/Mover/Neighbor, Maxi Dean/Priest/Neighbor, and Dana Steingold as Girl Scout.

Now, someone must have said Beetlejuice’s name three times as the production continued through the world tour! Beetle Juice The musical is currently touring the US, and during a recent show, it looked like there were some performances going on.

“Video captured during surveillance,” NBC News reported. Beetle Juice Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is shown vaping inside the theater at the musical in Denver on Sunday, contradicting her colleague’s claim that the smoke was emitted from fog machines. Boebert is a well-known Republican congresswoman who believes strongly in creating “positive role models” for children, and has publicly condemned drag shows, throwing them out of theaters for sexual acts and vaping during shows. was given.

The show sucks, but the audience is not designed to engage in the behavior depicted on stage.

“Video obtained by Denver’s NBC affiliate KUSA shows Boebert sitting in the theater next to a man she was with, while people around her remained seated. “It shows her then raising one of her hands toward her face and then a cloud of smoke comes out of her mouth toward the person in front of her,” NBC said.

Politics Video channel shared a video of a man touching his private parts during the show. The tweet also said that Boebert could face sex crime charges under Colorado’s obscenity law. Lauren Boebert was in the video groping her male companion’s crotch in a theater.

Lauren Boebert was in the video groping her male companion’s crotch in a theater.pic.twitter.com/yE5f0n8joV – PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) 18 September 2023

“I don’t actually remember vaping that evening, although I did discuss the night’s events with my campaign team, confirming my enthusiasm for the music,” he said in a statement. “Despite my belief, it is now clear that this was not accurate; “It was not my intention or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we understand the nature of what it looks like.”

Boebert was ultimately ejected from Sunday Night’s performance for disruptive behavior. An incident report obtained by NBC News said two patrons were asked to leave the Buell Theater in Denver that night.

Denver Arts & Venues officials wrote in the report that the two were warned about behavior during intermission that allegedly included “vaping, singing (and) causing a disturbance” and three times from other theatergoers. Complaints were received. Theaters and shows have guests of all ages, including children, which means this behavior is extremely unacceptable.

What do you think about this public display of over-the-top PDA?