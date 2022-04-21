“Political management of a country makes a difference”

For the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukelefundamentally the political management of a country, and gives as an example the economic and social situation of two countries that share the same island but with obvious differences: the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

“We cannot put our future in the decision of others, but in our decision; and we see how Haiti and the Dominican Republic share, it is the same line, a straight line. And the Dominican Republic is a highly developed country, with a lot of tourism, an example for other Caribbean and Latin American countries, and on the other side, on the same island, with the same border, with the same natural resources, with the same sea, it is the worst country in Latin America; and what divides it is a line of politics, that is, if the political management of a country, regardless of whether it shares a border or an island, makes a difference,” said the Salvadoran president.

Bukele added that “if we can work hand in hand with our neighbors, then it’s worth it too.”

Situation Haiti is the main challenge for the Dominican Republic

The main challenge for the Dominican Republic at this time is the situation in Haiti, because tensions in that country are reaching a breaking point that could lead to social violence at any time.

The warning is reflected in a bulletin from the Haitian Studies Unit of the Father Alemán Study Center of the Pontifical Mother and Teacher Catholic University (PUCMM) in which Humberto Pérez, Luis Vargas and Fernando Ferrand analyze the economic and security aspects that affect that impoverished nation.

They argue that given the enormous problems in Haiti and because it shares the same island with the Dominican Republic, there is no other option than to autonomously seek some form of efficient peaceful collaboration and reciprocal promotion between both populations.

Regarding security, Pérez points out that mistrust, the inability to organize and existing conflicts between Haitian political leaders, governors and leaders of economic groups have prevented them from reaching agreements to organize a medium- and long-term development plan to solve the different crises that bring down that nation.