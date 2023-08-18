Political movies and series to enjoy at home this election weekend Cinema | Entertainment

Political characters have for decades served as an inspiration for filmmakers and producers who decide to venture into telling their stories on the big screen and television series. streaming (adding some imagination to them).

Here are some recommendations for enjoying the presidential election in Ecuador this weekend:

Impeachment: American Crime Story (Star Plus). Ten-episode series details sex scandal between former US presidents Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) And Monica Lewinsky (Benny Feldstein)Told from a personal perspective (Clinton’s marriage) and political and psychological implications as well affair The people involved were blasted. All the episodes are on Star Plus (like season 3). american crime story,,

santa evita (Star Plus). Unprecedented moments included in the series The childhood, youth and adulthood of Eva Peron (Natalia Oreiro), considered the most representative woman in 20th-century Argentine politics, The seven episodes also reveal the shocking journey of Evita’s remains, which remained hidden for 16 years.

designated survivor (Netflix), actor Kiefer Sutherland (remembered for the series 24) plays Tom Kirkman, a US government official who is tasked with taking over as President of the United States following a deadly attack on the Capitol. All three seasons are now available on Netflix,

bodyguard (Netflix). with Richard Madden (Cinderella, Eternals) in the role of Sgt (already retired) David Budd, who will be in charge of the unconditional security of Julia MontagA character with a high political profile. He thriller there are six episodes,

Jackie (HBO Max). Natalie Portman drowns in pain and grief Jacqueline Kennedy In the days following the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy, which occurred on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Her performance earned Portman an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.,

parkland (HBO Max). Along the same lines, the 93-minute drama starring Zac Efron recounts the hysteria over John F. Kennedy’s assassination inside the nursing home where he was transferred after the attack: Parkland Hospital.