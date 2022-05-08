Political panorama – In the midst of sympathy, Abinader has had an agonizing week

That the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognized that the Dominican economy shows a remarkable recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, is an endorsement of the country’s capacity and the measures adopted by the Central Bank, with the guidance of President Abinader and his Governor, Hector Valdez Albizu.

When the reports of the Central Bank still in the midst of the pandemic spoke optimistically about the country’s recovery, Some critics and hopefuls to unseat the current regime in the 2024 elections attributed these optimistic predictions to bubbles in economic growth and inflation.

In a meeting held at the institution, the executive director of the Fund, Alfonso Bevilaqua said that the approach formulated by the governor, Valdez Albizu, “is compatible with the quality of macroeconomic management and the strength of the Dominican economy.”

Valdez Albizu informed the IMF mission, which also included economist Esteban Vesperoni as its chief, that the Dominican economy grew 6.4% in the month of March, recovering faster than expected in 2021, with a notable advance of 12.3%, equivalent to an expansion of 4.7% compared to the level of production in 2019. The governor also said during the meeting with the mission that “the process of economic reactivation benefited from the broad monetary stimulus program of approximately 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) implemented at the beginning of Covid-19, as well as the significant improvement in the health situation.

“In effect, the positivity of the virus is at minimum levels, with an average of less than 1% in the last four weeks, while the lethality is at 0.7% (one of the lowest in the world),” said Valdez Albizu. , who also cited the recovery of tourism in 2021, which generated US$5.68 billion.

The governor cited the Accumulated inflation in the first quarter of 2022 was 2.80%, while year-on-year inflation as of March reached 9.05%, aggravated by the war between Russia and Ukraine. Also external shocks, the increase in prices of raw materials and high transportation costs.

The latter would respond to assertions by critics, in the sense that months ago the Bank predicted a lower level of inflation than the current one, without noticing the economic changes that emerged abroad and the traffic jam in China’s ports, particularly in China. Shanghai, the country’s main.

With a report satisfactory to the Central Bank and its regime, the President Abinader received Messrs. Bevilaqua and Vesperoni at the National Palace, with whom he exchanged on the scope of the mission that the Fund usually does to review the economic status of member countries.

Valdez Albizu weighed the favorable performance of the foreign exchange-generating sectors in their contribution to maintaining the relative stability of the exchange rate, reflected in an accumulated appreciation of 4.3% as of March 31. The flow of hard currency has allowed international reserves to remain at US$14,596 million at the end of March.

Abinader is ahead

President Abinader is ahead in public sympathy according to various surveys in the country and abroad. The last week has been particularly distressing after the death at the hands of the Police of the young David of the Saints, whose case recalled others in various parts of the country with the same dye.

Some polls place Abinader as the most popular president in Latin America, while others place him second behind President Bukele of El Salvador. His diplomatic activity remains apace. On Friday he received the visit of Colombian President Iván Duque and today he attends the inauguration of Costa Rican Rodrigo Cháves.

Abinader prudently handled the kidnapping of Counselor Carlos Guillén Tatis, who was delivered safe and sound, as requested by the Dominican Foreign Ministry by one of the gangs operating in the neighboring country. Without changing his clothes in several days of captivity, Guillén Tatis returned without major consequences.

To heal in health and follow his line in almost two years in power, Abinader was the first to repudiate the crime that took the life of de los Santos, an event that put the performance of the Police, whose general director , Eduardo Alberto Then, locked himself in his silence.

They will eradicate torture

So serious was the shock suffered by the government and the public that the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús Vásquez, and the Commissioner for Police Reform, José Vila del Castillo, announced that they will advance the 14 measures that will prevent cases such as that of Los Santos and others. including the eradication of torture.

Abinader will complete two years in power on August 16, with a work that his publicists propagate for his slogan of “change” in the electoral campaign. The president is running so far alone but silent as to whether he will run between now and the pre-election year 2023 for the upcoming elections in 2024.

Without high-ranking opposition within the Modern Revolutionary Party, PRM, it would be very difficult for him not to be the one postulated by the organization, following the constitutional mandate that allows the President of the Republic to run for re-election once. Abinader has begun this weekend to visit the constituencies. In addition to the economy, his strength would be in the achievements of Public Health, after the pandemic has been defeated much earlier than expected and despite the proverbial indiscipline of the Dominicans. Also in public works that are notorious in roads and constructions.

Abinader grabbed the hands of the workers in the celebrations of the first of May last and guaranteed their quality of life for their families. On Thursday he winked at the business sector by saying that “the growth of the Dominican Republic is sustained by private investment.”

At the beginning of the week, when appearing before the main directors of LISTÍN DIARIO and the Corripio Group, at the newspaper’s Breakfast, Deligne Ascención, Minister of Public Works announced that they will invest RD$17 billion in bypasses. In execution, as reported, the MOPC has 644 works that will transform the country.