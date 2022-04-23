Political panorama – Ocoa case revives fears about the violent past of the PN

Lto police brutality that claimed the life, after apparent torture, of the young Jose Gregorio Custodiofrom San José de Ocoa, is destroying the point of the government and President Abinader, who does not order to torture or kill any citizen.

In his 18 months in power, what the Dominican ruler has been preaching is respect for the rights of people, liquidating corruption and theft in public administration and other gestures that favor the common citizen and the poor.

What happens is that the National Police does not have a component. Some of his manners, like the ocoa case, They have a very strong resemblance to what happened in the twelve years when police repression was brutal and the commanders supported their agents.

That in more than twenty years, the Police has not been able to be reformed by the governments of the so-called democratic parties, challenges the intelligence of the country’s leaders, busy with their chores and managing the state as spoils.

the many promises of reforms have remained in the media publications. The advice of police from countries with more development in these functions have stopped nothing more than promises that leave citizens hungry for justice.

The complaints and criticisms of the Dominican Republic transcend borders, as shown by the recent report by the United States Department of State, which refers to specific cases of human rights violations in recent times.

It is possible that many people laugh at the announcements, such as the recent one in Ocoa, to transfer the entire police force to that city, which in 1961 embraced the Dominican Revolutionary Party, PRD, the parent company of the Modern Revolutionary Party in power today.

The young Custodio, as was shown by the television programs that his reporters sent to that city, was beaten to death by the policemen of the Police Department, these agents believing that the cases can now be hidden as in the past.

In my years as a reporter, mostly at the Última Hora newspaper for eight years, I witnessed many abuses by police officers against citizens. There were PN barracks that were feared by young people, such as number 2 of María Auxiliadora.

They held me there as a child when I presented myself to demand that two boys from my gallada be released. That was in the Era of Trujillo. They didn’t beat me or them, but in the twelve years that place was a terror. They tell me that the police still beat up.

destroy the point

The police destroy President Abinader’s point. Every time a crime like the one mentioned occurs, or the hit the journalists at the Dog Track, the people are alarmed and deny credit to the popularity that the ruler has won with his actions.

Abinader and his Minister of the Interior and Police, Chú Vásquez, a full-time politician, have to see that with these crimes and outrages whose executors do not always go to the dock, the country’s reputation is degraded despite their pro-tourism campaign. .

It is true that tourists do not pay much attention to police repression because it does not usually reach them. They flee rather to epidemics and to the dirty. But in Haiti, tourism has been lost because the heavy hand of its Police has added to the epidemic and the dirty.

Abinader’s opponents want the ruler to cross his arms and not activate his party’s political resources to exercise the constitutional mechanism that allows him to run again in 2024. Abinader’s opponents are not powerful, but they appear to be.

Among them, Dr. Fernández, who hopes that the circumstances will allow him to run in the elections that year, would do anything to make his ambition come true. His tour of the United States these days seeks to strengthen his leadership abroad. ? Former President Danilo Medina, as announced last Tuesday by his spokesman and former senator, Charlie Mariotti will return to the “political arena” at the end of May to meet with the leaders of the Dominican Liberation Party, PLD, at the national level.

Medina has maintained a kind of “dissimulation” almost since he left power in August 2020, to make way for Abinader. It would seem that he did well since in the last year several scandals have been uncovered that affect some of his brothers.

The Dog Track

The scandal that occurred in the Vehicle Retention Center, which caught the attention of the public due to the response it gave to the presence of journalists from LISTÍN DIARIO and a television outlet, was one of the many cases in which the Police cannot respond.

The director of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (DIGESETT), Brigadier General Ramón Guzmán Peralta, said that there are protocols for delivering the vehicles and that those affected only have to prove ownership for them to be delivered.

The police lie and have always done so. He used to lie before when, in combination with a public prosecutor from the capital, he justified the deaths of political leaders opposed to the twelve-year regime. He lies now in front of the testimony of the affected public.

The dog track, Full of four-wheelers and motorcycles, it has become, according to various testimonies, a den of corruption where you have to pay for minimal paperwork and where the lieutenant colonel who was its director used security tigueres.

By deleting the information contained in the Listín reporter’s cell phone, without anyone subsequently taking responsibility, a serious crime of prior censorship was incurred that even ended up on the desks of the Inter-American Press Association, IAPA, and that the Foundation Institutional and Justice, of RD, repudiated.

Finjus, an institution that is characterized by its responsibility and poise, considered it a shame to have erased the data from the newspaper’s phone, when the Ombudsman went to the Digesett to carry out an inspection visit after receiving multiple complaints.