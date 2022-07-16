Political panorama – The IMF’s support for the management of Abinader and the BC

The opinion of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, that the Dominican economy is experiencing a robust performance and does not present significant imbalances or sustainability problems, endorses the policy of President Abinader and the Central Bank.

This occurs when the regime is preparing to review its achievements in the first two years, amid criticism from its opponents who want to unseat it, particularly from former President Fernández, who preaches in all corners of the country the need to return.

What the IMF says has been delivered by doses in the reports of the Central Bank and in the speeches of its governor, Héctor Valdez Albizu, a staunch friend of optimism and of the notion that the country has been recovering in a timely manner after the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.

In the report of July 8, 2022, the IMF highlights the dynamism of the Dominican economy and its remarkable resilience, achieving a solid recovery, expanding 12.3% in 2021 and approximately 5% in relation to the level prior to the Covid.

In reference to the influence that growth has caused, the organization cites the rise in jobs and the effective vaccination campaign, as well as the reopening of the productive sectors that were seriously affected by the scourge of the pandemic.

The IMF mentions in its report “the remarkable dynamism of the tourism sector, observing a faster than expected recovery in the arrival of visitors, which has exceeded pre-pandemic levels.”

Monetary politics

In its report resulting from the agency’s approval of the evaluation corresponding to the Article IV mission for the Dominican Republic this year, the IMF cites with a positive assessment the role of expansionary monetary policy and its contribution to the recovery of the 2021.

The IMF expects inflation to moderate gradually until it converges to the target range of around 4% and 1% in 2023. It also considers the process of consolidating public finances adequate, which has allowed a significant reduction in debt.

Considering the findings made by the team that recently visited the country, the DR’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong, with a current account position that is comfortably financed by foreign direct investment and higher levels of international reserves.

The report also points out that, despite the high level of international uncertainty, the outlook for the DR is positive, foreseeing growth around the potential of 5%, both for this year and for the year 2023.

The report gives a boost to the Abinader regime that will complete its first two years on August 16. The Dominican situation is much calmer than that of some neighboring countries despite the increase in fuel prices and the rise in food prices.

The last country to see crowds in the streets demanding that the government reduce the increases was Panama, whose government froze fuel prices without being able to reassure the protesters. Ecuador previously experienced bloody demonstrations due to these problems.

The United States has increased jobs by more than 372,000 in June, fighting against fuel costs and the dearth of food prices that make up the basic family basket, which has translated into a decrease in the popularity of the president Biden.

President Abinader does not have that fate. He was very calm, he turned 55 on Wednesday that he celebrated with his family and with a cake because he is in full health. His weekend trips to the interior of the country seem to be preparing the ground to stand for re-election for the 2024 elections.

Not without remorse from his opponents, the ruler managed to get the senators to pass a Law of Extinction of Domain, a suggestion from the United States that was strongly contested by the opposition senator of Elías Piña, Yvan Lorenzo, because it would be applied retroactively. . To please those who say that Abinader’s Cabinet is too white, he named Joel Santos, a black man with straight hair, interim minister of the Presidency.

Banreservas plump

The Banco de Reservas, “the one for the Dominicans” according to its advertising slogan, is proud to be the first national bank with a trillion pesos in assets, a return on equity of 33.6% and an efficiency ratio of 66.14% at the end of June .

Assets, according to the administration led by economist Samuel Pereyra Rojas, amounted to RD$1,012.1 billion in that month, equivalent to one trillion pesos, the highest reached by a Dominican financial institution. BR is the depositary of State funds.

It was indicated that, compared to June of last year, the increase was RD$206,116.9 million. In the first half of 2022, the bank sustained its growth expansion, so net profits amounted to RD$10,111.9 million for an increase of RD$2,349.8 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Looking at its loan portfolio, loans to the private sector and loans to the public sector exceeded last year’s for the six-month period. The delinquency rate has been the lowest obtained in its history.

Despite its achievements, Banreservas has its critics in some media, especially television, who point out the immense amount of money it spends on advertising, since they understand that the entity celebrates everything and sponsors many events, including entertainment.

The attacks may ultimately be directed more than at administrator Pereyra Rojas, at the Abinader regime by political adversaries who would never see anything good. If anything can contribute to Banreservas not being better, it is the chronic problems and difficulties of a bureaucracy with elephantiasis.

It is believed that the general administrator Pereyra Rojas has done everything possible since August 2020 to modernize the institution, which became dynamic and inclusive with the exercise as administrator of Mr. Valdez Albizu (1993-1994). At that time, “good presence”, discriminatory dissimulation, was no longer included among the entry requirements.