“Political witch-hunt victim”

Novak Djokovic is the victim of a “political witch hunt”. This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after the Australian authorities prevented the tennis player from entering the country because he did not meet the necessary requirements relating to vaccination against Covid. “What is not fair play is political witch hunt (against Djokovic, ed) in which everyone participates, including the Australian Prime Minister, arguing that the rules are valid for everyone,” Vucic told the press, noting that several players under the same conditions as Djokovic he was allowed to enter Australia.

The Serbian authorities, he stressed, are doing “everything they can” to help Djokovic, adding that Belgrade has twice contacted the Australian ambassador to Serbia and that Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will hear from a senior executive from the Australian internal affairs department. The Serbian president then announced that Belgrade intends to ask the Australian authorities to allow Djokovic to stay in the house he had rented for the Australian Open and not in the hotel where he is currently located and which he described as “infamous in the proper sense of the term”. .