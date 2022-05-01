Politician resigns after admitting to watching porn in UK Parliament

Neil Parish

(CNN) — Neil Parish, a member of Parliament from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, said on Saturday he would resign after admitting to viewing pornography twice in the House of Commons.

Parish told the BBC that the first time he saw the explicit material was an accident after searching online for farm vehicles. The second time was deliberate and a “crazy moment”, the 65-year-old said.

The Johnson government is currently mired in numerous scandals, with crucial local elections just days away. The prime minister himself has been fined by police for breaching his own covid-19 restrictions during the 2020 lockdown, and faces an investigation into whether he misled Parliament about Downing Street parties.

And last week, his party was accused of having a serious misogyny problem, after one of his MPs anonymously told a newspaper that Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party, distracted Johnson in the House of Representatives. Commons crossing and uncrossing their legs, similar to Sharon Stone’s character in the movie “Basic Instinct.”

Parish admitted on Saturday that his behavior in Parliament was “totally wrong”. “The situation was that, oddly enough, what I was looking at was tractors. So I went to another website that had a very similar sort of name. And I watched it for a while that I shouldn’t have.

“My biggest crime is that on another occasion I entered a second time. And that was deliberate.”

He described it as a “crazy moment and also totally wrong”.

The politician’s local Conservative association in Tiverton and Honiton, in the west of England, said in a statement on Saturday: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Neil Parish for his service to our communities over the last twelve years. We support his decision to resign as our member of parliament.