Politicians ask to disappear CONACEM and create new specialties

From events such as the current pandemic, it has become evident that it is necessary to focus more attention on respiratory diseases.

The proposal to reform the General Health Law also aims to protect medical students.

Since 2011, CONACEM has been in charge of evaluating and certifying specialists.

One of the characteristics of health is that everything is constantly updated. Nothing is static and the same happens with knowledge. While the current situation the world is going through has meant that now more than ever it is necessary create new medical specialties.

With the above in mind, Senator Jose Narro Cespedes He stated that it is necessary to focus on respiratory diseases. These are high-impact problems and the best example is the pandemic. Although one of the drawbacks is that there are few specialists in this area in our country.

For this reason, during the moments of greatest crisis of the health emergency, there were patients who were left without medical care or who had to wait to be received. To prevent this from happening again, he proposed creating new medical specialties.

Greater protection for medical students

To meet this objective, he requested reform of the General Health Law. In this way, new powers could also be granted to protect medical students. To date, one of the biggest problems is the exploitation that all young people face from their formative stage.

Similarly, another of the official’s proposals was to disappear the National Regulatory Committee of Medical Specialties Councils (CONACEM) or at least transfer its current powers.

According to his words, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) should be in charge of certifying health professionals. Therefore, this function cannot be left to private institutions.

As an example, he mentioned that currently the certification process for a recently graduated doctor can cost up to 25 thousand pesos. This is a figure that very few can afford and shows that it is an unfair business for doctors.

What is CONACEM?

CONACEM was founded in 2011 and since then it has been the body in charge of evaluating the skills of specialists. In theory, it is a positive aspect because it requires doctors to update themselves periodically to properly care for patients.

While one of the inconveniences lies in the increase in bureaucratic procedures. Some medical certification exams now cost up to 30 thousand pesos. But perhaps the most serious thing is that there are also suspicions of alleged illegal acts.

Due to the above, its disappearance has been proposed for years, although to date it has not been achieved.

